Shararat goes GLOBAL: Pakistani girls GROOVE to Dhurandhar song, internet can't get enough as viral video shows...

Music as a universal language keeps on connecting people despite borders and Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is an example for the same. The box office receipts of the movie in Indian cinemas are not its only success; the film's popularity has extended even to Pakistan, the country next to India, where it is being received very well. One of the most viral social media clips of the day shows two Pakistani girls having lots of fun dancing to Dhurandhar's hit track Shararat. The footage looks like it is from a wedding or some other celebration in Pakistan, and there are a lot of guests who have come to see the two girls who are in the middle, grooving to the song.

Pakistani girls dance to Dhurandhar's Shararat song

As soon as the song starts playing, the dancers take the audience along with them with their perfectly synchronised movements and very expressive performances. The dancers are adorned in traditional attire, and their energy, along with their expressions, is flawless, so the crowd is constantly cheering and clapping. The video has gathered millions of views on Instagram very quickly and has won the hearts of people all over the world.

Just as the title suggests, the movie Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh has been a worldwide hit since day one. The appeal of the song Shararat is in its catchy hook steps and the brilliant director Aditya Dhar's vivid and lively manner of presentation, which has given it a distinct identity. The track's popularity is now inspiring an increasing number of reels in India, but now the dance reels are also coming from countries like Pakistan, Dubai, and London.

It has been really difficult for the onlookers to accept how the viral video girls resemble the original choreography so much. They are literally matching each other in dancing and are also clad in very similar costumes as in the song, which gives their performance an impeccable frame-wise quality, thus making the video even more fun-watch.

Once again, Dhurandhar proves that music knows no limits, connecting the audience of different cultures through the rhythm of pop music.

