Pakistani influencer Kashif Zameer gifts luxurious gold-plated iPhone to Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt during Dubai meet

Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was gifted a special gold-plated iPhone by Pakistani social media star Kashif Zameer. Read on to know more.

Sanjay Dutt is an Indian film actor known for his work predominantly in Hindi cinema. He has won the hearts of people with his strong acting in films like Khalnayak, Vaastav, and the Munnabhai series. Despite many ups and downs, Sanjay Dutt is still one of the most loved and respected stars of Bollywood. Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was gifted a special gold-plated iPhone by Pakistani social media star Kashif Zameer. This video is going viral on social media. Kashif gave this unique gift to Sanjay Dutt during the Dubai meet.

Watch the video here:

Fans reaction

Kashif Zameer and Sanjay Dutt have not been received well by the audiences. Many users made fun of this on social media by sharing jokes and memes. One of the user wrote, “Iski chain ki tarah iska phone bhi nakli hai.” Another accused Kashif and said, “He gave fake gold to turkish fame actor ertugul” A social media user gave suggestions to Kashif and said, “Better you this money to those people who needs the most this act was worthless.” A user jokingly said, "Mobile chekkaro a chip install in that mobile hey Pakistan wala ?" A fan wrote, "Phone mein kuch lagaya hoga apka personal information leak ho jayega ya phir phone mein jaroor bomb hoga sambhalna @duttsanjay apka fan hu." Another comment reads, "50 Tolga, Sanju must have said a famous dialogue."

In a neutral place like Dubai, artists and influencers work together. Like Hania Aamir has been seen with Badshah several times in a foreign land. Hania Aamir also attended Diljit Dosanjh's concerts and also shot a QnA section with Ranvijay. Apart from Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan was also seen in Arijit Singh's concert, where he recognised her from the stage.

Pakistani artists banned in India

The history of India and Pakistan is very old and complex. The two countries were partitioned in 1947, after which their relations have been bad due to war and tension several times. Over the last few years, India has banned Pakistani artists from working in the Bollywood and TV industry. This is mainly due to security and political reasons. Earlier, many Pakistani singers and actors used to work in Bollywood and were also popular, but now it has almost stopped. Pakistani YouTube channels, as well as social media accounts of Pakistani actors, are also banned in India.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more