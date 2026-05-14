Pakistan’s REPLY to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar sells only 22 tickets on day one, flops hard at box office

The movie that was hyped as Lollywood's comeback, Read further to know why the May 8 release crashed on day one despite bold claims before launch and how's the reply to dhurandhar performing?

Pakistan’s REPLY to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar sells only 22 tickets on day one, flops hard at box office

All that hype, and then, nothing. Before its May 8 release, Mera Lyari was supposed to be Lollywood’s dramatic comeback. Local media called it Pakistan’s shot at competing with Bollywood. People were convinced it would give Ranveer Singh’s action-packed Dhurandhar, a run for its money. There were social media debates, trailer breakdowns, and endless comparisons. Some even said Mera Lyari would finally show that Lollywood could go toe-to-toe with India’s biggest productions.

It sounded exciting. The film’s story, set in the gritty streets of Lyari, Karachi, promised crime, redemption, and high-stakes action. The lead actor’s intense look had people talking, too. For a minute, it genuinely felt like something big was about to happen, but then came opening day and reality. The film sold just 22 tickets across the country. That’s not a typo; 22 tickets, nationwide. Major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad saw empty theaters. Some screenings got cancelled because literally nobody showed up.

By evening, pictures of deserted auditoriums started circulating online. If you checked X or Instagram, you’d find memes everywhere. Folks who were selling the “Mera Lyari vs. Dhurandhar” feud two days ago were suddenly calling it the flop of the decade. When Dhurandhar hit theaters, it filled seats. Mera Lyari? nothing.

What Went Wrong For Mera Lyari?

First off, the hype was just too much. When you frame a local release as Pakistan’s answer to a massive Bollywood hit, people walk in expecting fireworks. But Mera Lyari didn’t deliver, neither the action nor the production lived up to the talk. Second, they dropped the ball on marketing. After the initial fuss, things went quiet. Lots of potential viewers didn’t even know the movie was out. And third, the timing was rough. May is already packed with big releases both local and international. Without strong buzz or glowing reviews, Mera Lyari slipped under everyone’s radar.

Online, the 22-ticket stat turned into pure comedy. People started joking about “houseful shows” with pictures of empty seats. Some even joked that Lollywood’s real reply to Dhurandhar was dead silence. Sure, a handful of defenders said smaller films need more support, but the damage was done. Right now, Dhurandhar is still king, and Mera Lyari is trending, but for all the wrong reasons. No word from the film’s team yet. Not that anyone’s waiting anwyays.

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