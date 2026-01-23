Palaash Muchhal in legal TROUBLE: Police complaint filed against music composer over...; accused of scamming...

This accusation of financial fraud follows months of thorough investigation of Palaash's private life. The pair called off their scheduled wedding in November 2025 after it was revealed that Palaash had cheated on Smriti Mandhana.

Palaash Muchhal Fraud Case: Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal is again under deep waters as he is facing a new police case, with Sangli resident and film financier Vaibhav Mane accusing him of Rs 40 lakh in financial fraud related to a completed film named Nazariya. Mane, who has long known Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has filed a fraud complaint with the Sangli police. Mane is described as a childhood acquaintance of Smriti Mandhana, who previously promised to invest in Palaash Muchhal's initiative.

Smriti Mandhana-Palaash wedding cancelled

Srinivas, Smriti's father, allegedly introduced Mane to Palaash in Sangli. Smriti and Palaash were supposed to get married in November 2025, but their wedding arrangements were later cancelled.

Palaash Muchhal is accused of...

Mane said in the complaint that Palaash pitched Nazariya as a nearly finished film and requested funding to make it. Mane claimed that Palaash promised to return the entire investment and that the movie was on the verge of an early OTT release. Mane says he transferred Rs 40 lakh based on this assurance.

Film project stalls, investor moves police over...

According to the complaint, Nazariya was never finished and was never released. Mane claimed that numerous attempts to obtain repayment had failed. Palaash allegedly barred further communication after first promising to return the money, Mane told authorities. Following several months of waiting, Mane moved the Sangli police and gave the Superintendent of Police transaction records and other paperwork.

Palaash Muchhal fraud case

This accusation of financial fraud follows months of thorough investigation of Palaash's private life. The pair called off their scheduled wedding in November 2025 after it was revealed that Palaash had cheated on Smriti Mandhana.

