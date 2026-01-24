Palaash Muchhal reacts to EXPLOSIVE claims of being caught red-handed in bed with another woman: ‘These claims…’

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal came under the spotlight when their wedding, scheduled for November 2025, was abruptly called off. Palaash was accused of cheating Smriti. Read on to know

The personal lives of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal came under the spotlight when their wedding, scheduled for November 2025, was abruptly called off. The two have been dating each other for a long time and are planning to get married soon. But after the cancellation of the wedding, various speculations started appearing on social media and in media reports. The most talked-about thing was that Palaash was accused of cheating Smriti. Meanwhile, some alleged chats of Palaash and rumours related to the pre-wedding function added fuel to the fire.

Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandanna with another woman?

These rumours got further fueled when Smriti Mandhana's close friend Vidnyan Mane made serious allegations in an interview with Hindustan Times. He claimed that Palaash was caught in a compromising position with another woman during the pre-wedding ceremony. It was even said that Palaash was beaten up by some women cricketers present there at the time. In his words, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

After these statements came to light, the matter became more sensational, and people on social media started talking about various things. However, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims.

Palaash Muchhal reacts to viral claims of cheating

Now, Palaash Muchhal has openly responded to these allegations. In his social media statement, he categorically stated that all the allegations made by Vidnyan are completely baseless and false. Palaash says that these things are being spread with the intention of tarnishing his image. He also made it clear that he would deal with the entire matter in a legal manner and take appropriate steps through his lawyers. Palaash said he would not let such allegations go unchallenged. In his words: "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels."

What did Palaash Mucchal’s lawyer say?

Palaash's lawyer, Shreyansh Mitthare, also denied the allegations. He said that there is no proof for the claims made by Vidnyan Mane. The lawyer told Hindustan Times, "He (Vidnyan) claims he has paid us money, but there is no evidence whether he paid by cheque or bank transfer. All the allegations about Palaash being caught with another woman — what is the evidence? We don’t know this guy; we met him through Smriti’s father (Shrinivas). We have no direct connection with him. Why did he keep quiet so long? It’s only after the marriage broke that he (Vidnyan) has turned up. Palaash is exploring his legal options."

Why was Smriti Mandhana’s wedding cancelled?

As far as the cancellation of the wedding is concerned, it was initially said that the wedding had been postponed due to Smriti's father's ill health and Palaash being unwell. But later, there were reports of cheating and a rift in the relationship. Smriti Mandhana herself came forward to say that she has decided to call off the wedding.

