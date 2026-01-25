Palaash Muchhal takes THIS step against Smriti Mandhana’s friend Vidnyan Mane for VIRAL claims about him being caught in bed with…

Vidnyan Mane made serious allegations against Palaash Muchhal and claimed that the later was caught in compromising situation with another woman during wedding functions.

Music composer Palaash Muchhal has taken a tough stand on the allegations of fraud levelled against him. He has sent a legal notice of Rs 10 crore to Sangli resident Vidnyan Mane. Palaash said that the allegation of fraud of Rs 40 lakh against him is completely false, baseless and factless. He alleged that the claim was deliberately made with the intention to damage his image and reputation. He informed the fans about this through a post on social media.

What did Palaash Muchhal say about cheating allegations?

Palaash Muchhal wrote in his Instagram story that his lawyer, Shreyansh Mitthare, has sent a legal notice to Vidnyan Mane. He said the allegations levelled by Mane were not only false but also highly objectionable and defamatory. According to Palaash, such statements have damaged his personal and professional image. He made it clear that he would not tolerate any kind of misinformation in this matter and would respond in a legal manner. In his words: "A legal notice for defamation of Rs. 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made."

Earlier in the day, Palaash Muchhal issued a statement on social media saying that all the allegations against him are completely baseless. He said, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect." Palaash had also said that he would soon take legal action so that the truth comes out and those spreading lies get answers. Now he has made his intentions clear by sending a notice of Rs 10 crore.

Who is Smriti Mandhana’s friend Vidnyan Mane?

Vidnyan Mane is an actor and producer associated with the Marathi film industry. Apart from this, he is also active in politics and contested the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj seat on behalf of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Did Palaash cheat on Smriti Mandhana?

Recently, Vidnyan Mane accused Palaash Muchhal not only related to money, but also made serious statements related to personal life, which further increased the controversy. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "I was at the wedding celebrations when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me."

