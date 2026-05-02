Palak Tiwari BREAKS internet with nod roast of Ranveer Allahbadia, fans say BeerBiceps got served, watch viral video

Palak Tiwari just broke the internet with her latest interview clip alongside Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), and honestly, it's all thanks to her relentless nodding. Read further to know how palak just gave ranveer a taste of his own medicine.

Palak Tiwari BREAKS internet with nod roast of Ranveer Allahbadia, fans say BeerBiceps got served, watch viral video

Palak Tiwari just broke the internet with her latest interview clip alongside Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), and honestly, it’s all thanks to her relentless nodding. Fans couldn’t get enough, they said Palak totally flipped the script on Ranveer by using his own signature move against him. Ranveer shared a video from their trip to Australia. At one point, Palak turns to him and asks, “What are your feelings about being here for Diljit?”

Ranveer answers, “Yaha mujhe log bhot ache lagte hain. So obviously, I'm a little overwhelmed by the event but aapse baat kar ke I feel very happy, very peaceful.” But Palak doesn’t let him off easy. She comes back with, “What do you mean when you say you feel very happy? How do people feel happy?”

Ranveer, cool as ever, goes, “People feel happiness by having great human conversations about marriage.” The whole time, Palak keeps nodding. Just nodding and nodding, basically putting on a masterclass in Ranveer’s trademark podcast style. It’s pretty obvious she’s poking fun at him, and the internet instantly caught on.

People on social media lit up with comments. Someone on X wrote, “Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari and girlfriend of Ibrahim Khan, is giving BeerBiceps, a taste of his own medicine. The way she is nodding is proper trolling.” The replies were full of the nod and laughing emojis, and everyone seemed to agree: Ranveer got playfully roasted.

Palat Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari and girlfriend of Ibrahim Khan is given beerbiceps (Ranveer allahbadia) TASTE of his own medicines. The way she is nodding is proper trolling ? pic.twitter.com/SxFYcFsCKM — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 2, 2026

There’s a softer side to their Australia hangout, too. In another video, Ranveer said, “Had a blast hanging out with Palak Tiwari in Australia, we dove deep into what she actually looks for in a partner and shared some high-energy banter that honestly made for one of the most fun conversations I’ve had on this trip.” Turns out, Palak’s ideal guy needs to have a sense of humor, needs to think she’s funny, and should be confident and self-aware. She also let everyone know she’s single, which made Orry, who was with them, do a double take.

But as fun as all that was, it’s really Palak’s nodding that stole the show. Now fans are egging Ranveer on, jokingly asking how it feels to get 'nodded at' for once.

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