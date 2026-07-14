Panchayat season 5 wrap celebration goes VIRAL? Aasif Khan's emotional post for Deepak Kumar Mishra WINS hearts

There's finally a major update for Panchayat fans! Aasif Khan has confirmed that Season 5 has wrapped filming with behind-the-scenes pictures and an emotional note for creator Deepak Kumar Mishra. Here's everything we know about the Prime Video show's next chapter.

Panchayat season 5 wrap celebration goes VIRAL? Aasif Khan's emotional post for Deepak Kumar Mishra WINS hearts

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for Panchayat Season 5. The show just wrapped up filming, and Aasif Khan dropped some fun behind-the-scenes photos on social media to prove it. He didn’t just post pics, he also shared a heartfelt message for series creator Deepak Kumar Mishra, sending the show’s loyal viewers into even more of a frenzy for what’s next. You could practically feel the excitement in Aasif’s Instagram Stories. He snapped a shot of a chocolate cake with “Panchayat S-5 Wrap” written on top, tagging the cast and crew. His caption was simple and straight to the point “N its wrap S5 ????? Coming soon.” This update is a big deal, especially since fans have been dying to get back to Phulera after Season 4’s big cliffhangers.

What Did Aasif Share?

That’s not all, Aasif took another moment to post a selfie with Deepak Kumar Mishra. He opened up in a touching message, thanking Deepak for supporting him through thick and thin. “There are mentors… and then there are people who become family through their actions,” Aasif wrote, calling out Deepak’s faith, encouragement, and how grateful he feels to be on this journey with him. Fans saw the post and instantly started cheering for their bond.

What Can You Expect From Season 5?

As for what Season 5 holds, the creators are keeping things under wraps for now. If we know Panchayat, though, we’ll pick up right where we left off after Season 4’s emotional rollercoaster. That’s the beauty of this show, its pretty straightforward storytelling, real characters, and dry, slice-of-life humor. Panchayat’s made a name for itself as one of India’s favorite web series for a reason.

All About The Cast And Crew?

Deepak Kumar Mishra returns as creator, with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Sunita Rajwar, Durgesh Kumar, and Aasif Khan rounding out the cast.

When Can We Expect The Season To Drop?

No word yet on the release date, but with filming finished and post-production underway, a trip back to Phulera doesn’t feel all that far off. For now, Aasif’s behind-the-scenes sneak peek is just enough to keep the buzz going for what’s definitely one of the country’s most cherished series.

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