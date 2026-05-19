Panic outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments after snake spotted near actor's house; here's what happened next

A non-poisonous snake was rescued from Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan lives with his family. A snake wrangler and Mumbai Police safely handled the situation, and no injuries were reported.

A strange incident took place on Monday, May 18, at Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai. A snake managed to enter the society premises, causing a brief moment of panic among the residents and security staff.

Snake enters Salman Khan's Mumbai apartment?

The security guard quickly called a professional snake wrangler to the spot and, well , Mumbai Police also reached the location to assist in handling things in a safe way. The rescue visuals have now gone viral on social media, and they show the wrangler very carefully catching the snake with his bare hands from below the building. After that, he put it into a bag and handed it over to the authorities. Thankfully, the snake was non-poisonous, so nobody was bitten or injured during the whole episode.

Salman Khan has been living in Galaxy Apartments with his family for several decades now and fans sometimes gather outside, hoping to get a glimpse of him. They say he stays there, like really consistently for years, almost like a routine.

Salman Khan's work front

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for his next film with director Vamshi Paidipally. The movie, tentatively titled SVC63, also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Meanwhile, his other film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh, has been delayed. The makers had initially planned an Eid 2026 release, but post-production work has pushed it further.

There are also strong rumours that Salman will be teaming up with Raj and DK for a superhero film, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The Galaxy Apartments snake incident has certainly given fans something unexpected to talk about this week.

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