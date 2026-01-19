Shefali Jariwala Death: Husband Parag Tyagy makes SHOCKING revelation on wife's demise, says '100% kisine toh...'

Shefali Jariwala, who gained fame nationwide through her participation in the remix song Kaanta Laga and subsequently on TV, died in June 2025. The initial shock very soon turned into speculation on the internet; however, medical reports stated that the cause was a heart attack.

Shefali Jariwala Death: Parag Tyagi, an actor, alleged that before his wife Shefali Jariwala's unexpected death in June 2025, "black magic" had been done on her, stating that he is very sure about it. His comment during the podcast with Paras Chhabra brought the issue of the 42-year-old actress's death and its conditions back to the fore. Shefali Jariwala, who gained fame nationwide through her participation in the remix song Kaanta Laga and subsequently on TV, died in June 2025. The initial shock very soon turned into speculation on the internet; however, medical reports stated that the cause was a heart attack. The authorities’ findings have not changed over the years, but the alternative theories about the death have somehow become even more popular.

Parag Tyagi alleges black magic on Shefali

Parag Tyagi, during the podcast, maintained that the supernatural had widely intruded and affirmed that this was not at all a guess. He referred to the ordeal and stated that Shefali was the target of some dark ritual. Tyagi’s interaction with Paras Chhabra later delved into the psychic beliefs and past unpleasant encounters of Tyagi.

What did Parag say about the black magic?

Parag said, "Yaar pata hai bahot saare log nahi maante inn cheezon ko but main bahot maanta hoon. Jahan par bhagwan hai wahan shaitaan bhi hai. Aur pata hai log apne dukh se dukhi nahi hai, dusre ke sukh se duhkhi hai .Mujhe lagta nahi mujhe pata hai kisine kiya hai. Main ye nahi bol sakta kisne kiya but kisine toh kiya hai. Aur mujhe mehsoos hota hai ke kuch toh gadbad hai. Ek baar nahi do baar hua hai aisa mehsoos, aur ek baar toh nikal gaye lekin iss baar thoda heavy rahi cheezein, I don't know, idea nahi kya cheez thi kya nahi."

Shefali faced black magic for the second time?

In the podcast, he also claimed that this was the second time black magic was performed on her and that he could tell something was wrong with Shefali, stating "Main jab baitha hoon na bhakti mein mujhe mehsoos hojaat hai kuch toh gadbad hai. Pehli baar mein woh itni Hasmukh ladki hai, unko main exactly symptoms toh nahi bata paaunga. Main zyaada details mein nahi jaana chahunga but mujhe unko touch karke samajh jaata tha ke bhai kuch toh gadbad hai. Iss baar kuch zyaada tha toh main thoda sa, pooja badha di thi.! know for 100 percent kisi ne toh kiya hai."

Although Parag did not speak about the symptoms of black magic, Paras added, "Neend nahi aati, anxiety, depression, dark circle aana." The brief conversation alluded to emotional and behavioral shifts observed prior to June 2025.

