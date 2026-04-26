Park Ji Hoon BEATS BTS again: Wanna One star TOPS April Boy Group Member Brand rankings with film and music success

Park Ji Hoon tops April boy group brand rankings for second straight month, beating BTS members with success from The King's Warden and RE:FLECT.

Despite BTS's global popularity, another multi-hyphenate artist is leading business-focused rankings in South Korea. According to data from the Korean Business Research Institute, singer-actor Park Ji Hoon leads the brand reputation rankings for individual K-pop boy group members for the second month running.

The member of the legendary third-generation K-pop act, Wanna One, continued his winning streak from the previous month by topping the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. In doing so, he defeated all BTS members as well as many other well-known celebrities, including fellow members of his own boy band.

Park, dubbed "South Korea's superstar" by admirers on social media, had a brand reputation index of 14,004,945, up 7.77% from March.

Ji Hoon stays on top with strong April ranking

Ji Hoon topped the rankings, which were based on a collective study of media coverage, consumer involvement, community awareness, and communication indices, as well as large data collecting from 755 boy group members from March 18 to April 18. Park's recent efforts in the entertainment sector have contributed to his sustained victorious run over the last few months.

New film and album boost his brand power surge

The brand-new South Korean historical film "The King's Warden," in which he plays the title role, is among the top-scoring terms in the keyword analysis of K-pop idols and actors. His next single album "RE:FLECT" and lead music track "Bodyelse" on the list of high-ranking terms related with the star's brand reputation rankings this month. Furthermore, the Weak Hero Class actor's positivity-negativity study produced a positive reaction rate of 93.51%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박지훈 Park Jihoon (@0529.jihoon.ig)

His film, The King's Warden, just achieved a historic milestone, becoming one of South Korea's biggest box office blockbusters in over a decade. Park's film became the second most-attended Korean film of all time earlier this month, surpassing the 2019 smash Extreme Job with 16,283,970 moviegoers, according to the Korean Film Council.

Furthermore, it became the highest-grossing Korean film of all time, with total sales of around 142.523 billion won (about $94.2 million) between its premiere on February 4 and March 22.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more