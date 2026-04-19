Pawan Kalyan undergoes SURGERY after falling severly ill; celebs pray for his speedy recovery

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and popular actor, Pawan Kalyan, landed in the hospital recently after a sudden health scare. Read further to know how the industry is reacting to the news.

Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and popular actor, Pawan Kalyan, landed in the hospital recently after a sudden health scare. Doctors went ahead with surgery and now they’re insisting he take it easy, no stress, just rest for at least ten days. They’re serious about him sticking to a full recovery plan. A wave of support swept social media as soon as the news broke. Actors, politicians, and fans rushed to send their wishes. South Indian film stars Jr. NTR, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan were among the first to show their support, all sharing heartfelt messages and prayers for his recovery.

Jr. NTR put out a note hoping for Pawan’s speedy return to public life, mixing in plenty of encouragement. Chiranjeevi, who’s family to Pawan Kalyan, came forward with a positive health update. He assured fans the surgery went well, Pawan’s stable, and there’s no need to worry. He thanked everyone for their prayers and kind wishes.

Allu Arjun also sent his best, hoping for Pawan Kalyan’s full recovery soon. Ram Charan echoed those thoughts, saying he’s eager to see him back in action. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi checked in. He said he'd spoken to Pawan Kalyan personally, complimenting his courage and strength, and mentioned that he’s praying for a swift, complete recovery.

Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well. As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern. Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 19, 2026

So what went wrong?

Reports say Pawan Kalyan started feeling unwell during a meeting with government officials. Apparently, he’d been dealing with health issues for a few months, but things got worse suddenly. He cancelled his appointments and headed to the hospital, where doctors did several tests, including an MRI, before deciding surgery was the way to go.

Right now, Pawan Kalyan is on the mend, but the doctors aren’t sugarcoating it, he needs rest, possibly longer than ten days, and long-term care is on the agenda. For now, fans, friends, and family are just relieved he’s okay.

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