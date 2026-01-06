Pawan Singh married for third time? Bhojpuri star SPARKS controversy after cake-cutting video with woman goes VIRAL

Pawan Singh has been making headlines after a video of him from his birthday party went viral on social media. In the video, he was seen holding the hand of a women while cutting the cake.

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's birthday has become the talk of the town on social media. A video of his birthday went viral, in which he is seen holding a woman's hand while cutting a cake. The woman in the video appeared with sindoor, leaving social media users with various speculations. Many speculated whether Pawan Singh had married for the third time. In the video, Pawan Singh is also seen fumbling a bit, and the woman is seen handling him, making it more controversial.

Pawan Singh's viral video with a woman

In the viral video, Pawan Singh can be seen folding his hands in front of the deity before cutting the cake. He was surrounded by friends, team members, and colleagues. All are heard chanting "Happy Birthday" and "Har Har Mahadev." While cutting the cake, Pawan Singh is also seen eating the cake from the woman's hand, to which the reactions of the people became more intense. Many users on social media wrote that the woman seemed to be married, so discussions began about Pawan Singh's third marriage.

All about Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh controversy

Meanwhile, Pawan's second wife, Jyoti Singh, also wished him on his birthday. Sharing a video on social media, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, may God fulfil all your wishes.” However, Jyoti Singh and Pawan Singh's relationship has already been in controversy, and the tension between the two is not hidden from anyone.

The marital dispute of Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh was in the limelight during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. In October 2025, Jyoti Singh had reached Pawan Singh's house, but she was not allowed to enter the house, which made her very emotional. These family disputes also affected Pawan Singh's political decisions. Initially, he had planned to contest from the Arrah seat, but later changed his decision due to pressure. Jyoti Singh had contested the election as an independent candidate.

All about Pawan Singh's marital life

Pawan Singh's marital life has always been controversial. His first marriage was to Neelam Singh in 2014, who committed suicide in 2015. He then married Jyoti Singh in Ballia in 2018. A few months after the marriage, the couple's relationship soured. Jyoti Singh levelled serious charges like domestic violence, forced abortion, and cheating against Pawan Singh. Pawan Singh had filed for divorce in 2021, which is still pending in the Arrah Family Court.

