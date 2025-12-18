Payal Gaming VIRAL private video leak: Allegations, deepfake claims to YouTuber's FIRST reaction, what happened so far

Payal Gaming shared a photo note on her Instagram account. She revealed that she never discussed anything very private and upsetting in public. She was forced to, though, since a video purporting to be hers has been circulating online.

Payal Gaming Viral Video Leak : Payal Gaming is making news for very wrong reasons. The 21-year-old found herself in hot water when a fake video of her went viral on social media. The girl in the video was identified by her name. Her fans, however, came together to show her support. Payal Gaming, also known as Payal Dhare, has now spoken out on the matter.

Payal Dhare's first statement after...

Payal Gaming shared a photo note on her Instagram account. She revealed that she never discussed anything very private and upsetting in public. She was forced to, though, since a video purporting to be hers has been circulating online. She clarified that she had nothing to do with it. Her message is as follows: "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated that falsely my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me and it has no connection to my life, my choices and my identity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

Payal said these incidents can...

Payal also emphasised how quickly the video gained popularity. These incidents can have detrimental effects on a person's life that go well beyond their screen appearance, she said. She went on to say that although she has always believed in not responding to criticism, this circumstance required quick action to prevent internet harassment and character assaults.

Payal Gaming viral video leak explained

After a private video started making the rounds with rumours that Payal Gaming was the lady in it, she was pulled into internet gossip. Fans of Payal Gaming encouraged others to refrain from disseminating unreliable material as images and videos of the game started to appear online. Many advised people to behave sensibly and avoid disseminating material that hasn't been verified, alleging that these are deepfake clips.

Fans claim AI, Deepfakes

One user wrote clearly, “People need to understand how easy it is to create deepfake videos now. Dragging Payal Gaming’s name into this without proof is wrong (sic)." Another X user reacted strongly to those spreading the clip, posting, “I’m not even a fan, but this doesn’t look real. Using AI videos to ruin someone’s image for views is disgusting (sic)."

Repeated viral clips raise...

A number of videos known as "19-minute viral clips" and "40-minute videos" have previously gone popular online, sparking worries about the security of internet platforms. Authorities have strongly advised against sharing these videos on social media, and it is yet unclear whether these clips are legitimate. According to fans, this is not the first time a creator's name has been unjustly brought into a viral dispute.

