Payal Gaming Viral Video: Anjali Arora RECALLS her ordeal, BACKS YouTuber; 'For them it's entertainment, for us...'

Anjali used her own experience to illustrate how these kinds of situations leave victims with severe wounds that last long after the controversy has faded from the public eye.

Payal Gaming Viral Video Leak: The scandal surrounding the viral video has not ended yet and eventually actress and social media personality Anjali Arora showed support for gaming influencer Payal Dhare. In her own way, Anjali put forward the argument of significant emotional and professional damage caused by the circulation of the fraudulent and unverified online materials pointing to her very personal experience. The actress, however, decided to take the incident in her stride and issued a statement where she narrated the suffering she went through three years ago when a fake video of her was leaked.

What did Anjali Arora say?

She wrote, “Three years ago, I went through the trauma of a fake MMS being circulated using my name. Seeing the same thing happen to Payal Gaming today brings back those painful memories.”

Anjali recalls her own viral video incident

Anjali noted in her remarks how casually people consume and distribute this kind of stuff on the internet. She said, “People don't realise how damaging their actions are. For them, it's a minute of entertainment – for us, it becomes years of trauma.”

She continued by saying that the false matter ruined her career prospects, that she was cut off from worthwhile projects, and that she continues to suffer criticism in the industry- not because of her work, but because of lies.

Anjali Arora speaks of online trolling

Anjali also discussed the persistent online harassment she still experiences. “Even now, I face constant abuse in my comment section… people use filthy language, ask vulgar questions, call me degrading names, and troll me without thinking for a second about the impact of their words,” she wrote.

Calling out the mindset behind such behaviour, Anjali stated, “It's disturbing how easily fake narratives are believed and how quickly empathy is replaced by judgment. This mindset is disgusting and absolutely unacceptable.”

