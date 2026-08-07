The Alliance contestant Payal Gaming makes STYLISH entry at Mini Mathur's victory party; turns heads in designer outfit

Mini Mathur celebrated her Alliance victory with a star-studded watch party. Payal Gaming's glamorous appearance and her hilarious banter with Agu Stanley quickly became fan favourites.

Mini Mathur The Alliance Party: After winning the show Alliance, Mini Mathur threw a watch party on August 6. A number of participants showed up for the celebration in style, accompanied by their partners. To give fans a taste of the star-studded event, Kushal Tandon also posted several photos and videos on social media. Mini was spotted sporting a yellow top and black jeans in a casual yet fashionable ensemble. Kabir Khan, her husband, was spotted wearing a black T-shirt.

Who all attended Mini Mathur's party?

Among the guests were Zaid Darbar with his wife Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor, Kashish Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Payal Gaming. Fans were left wondering if Sohail Khan's absence from the winning celebration was due to his ailment or if he just decided to arrive later. Ruhi Dosani, Payal, Vanshaj Singh, Daisy Shah, and a number of other competitors were also seen at the celebration.

Payal Gaming steals the show

As the stars dazzled, one who made heads turn was Payal Gaming aka Payal Dhare. She attended Mini's watch party and get-together celebrating the grand finale of the Amazon Prime Video reality series The Alliance. As she arrived, Payal posed for the paparazzi and looked dead-drop gorgeous in a halter neck top and black jeans. She kept it casual with light makeup and an open wavy hairdo.

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Payal Gaming and Agu Stanley's funny banter

Agu Stanley also joins Payal and Ruhee Dosani for the celebration. The trio seems to enjoy themselves together in a funny moment as the paps click them. As soon as the video went viral, fans could not control their laughter and took to the comment section to express their reactions. One user wrote, "Sooo funny yrr." Others expressed their amusement with 'smile and love emojis.

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Mini Mathur lifts The Alliance trophy

Alliance has announced its winner. Mini Mathur won the reality series after weeks of cunning games and difficult tasks. She won the prize money of Rs 50 lakh in addition to lifting the prized trophy.

In the final challenge, content creator Ruhee Dosani placed second, while Aly Goni placed first.

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