'You are my 10th husband': Payal Gaming's old VIRAL Dubai video resurfaces, sparks fresh internet storm

Payal Gaming: Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, is back in the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons. Payal, who is well-known for her gaming material, is currently trending on social media after a video from Dubai resurfaced and went viral. In the video, Payal is seen with a mystery man who introduces her as his fifth wife, while Payal jokes that he is her ninth husband. Although the video is not new, its newfound popularity has prompted new arguments online.

Payal's old Dubai video creates...

Shortly after a deepfake video purportedly featuring Payal went viral and caused controversy and anxiety among her fans, the focus has returned. The old Dubai video has reappeared amid this continuing problem, sparking an internet controversy.

Payal did not disclose the video, which is said to be more than a year old. Rather, it was posted to the mysterious man's YouTube account, where it has since gained a lot of attention in light of the latest deepfake issue.

Who is Payal Gaming's mystery man?

Abhinav Reddy, a well-known travel YouTuber, is the unidentified man shown with Payal in the widely shared video. For his vlogs, Abhinav travels to different countries. Also, he posted a video on his YouTube channel, Abhinav Travels, about an event in Dubai. In this video, Abhinav tells Payal in fun that she is his fifth wife while disguised as a Dubai Sheikh. In response, Payal replies in jest, "You're my tenth husband."

About Payal Gaming

Payal hails from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and is a social media influencer. Payal started off making gaming videos before rising to prominence as a social media influencer. Payal has more than 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and 4.2 million Instagram followers. Millions of people watch her videos on social media as well.

