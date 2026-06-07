Peddi: After backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's character portrayal, actress' LEAKED chats about camera angles trigger debate: 'What I'm dealing with...'

Janhvi Kapoor's alleged private chats from the Peddi sets have gone viral, claiming she objected to certain camera angles and received support from Ram Charan. The controversy has reignited debate around her character's portrayal in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged private Instagram chats have once again stirred up a debate online, this time revolving around her experience while shooting for Peddi. The unverified screenshots, which have been widely circulated by fan accounts, appear to show Janhvi discussing her discomfort with certain camera angles used during filming.

What did Janhvi say about shooting for Peddi?

In one of the most talked-about messages, she reportedly wrote, “I told him no b**b and waist shots (sic).”

The chats suggest that Ram Charan stepped up to support her after she raised her concerns. According to the screenshots, Janhvi wrote, “And Ram sir is so sweet. He also yelled at him and said, ‘You will not take such angles of her ever again.’ So he got upset (sic).”

Peddi was criticised for Janhvi's charater depiction

These messages have surfaced at a time when Peddi is already facing criticism from a section of viewers over the portrayal of Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma. Some have argued that the film focuses too much on her appearance, while others have raised questions about how certain scenes were handled.

Janhvi Kapoor frustrated over...

In another alleged exchange, Janhvi reportedly said the issue went beyond just one film, writing, “It keeps happening in the south (sic).”

She also expressed growing frustration in trying to make her point clear, telling a fan, “You have no idea what I’ve been dealing with. Trying to make them understand (sic).”

What did Buchi Babu Sana say on the matter?

Reacting to the feedback, director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the matter on X. He wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character.”

The chats have not been independently verified, and neither Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, nor the film’s team has commented on their authenticity so far. The controversy has added another layer of discussion around Peddi as it continues its theatrical run.

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