Peddi backlash explained: Janhvi Kapoor’s role SPARKS objectification debate as South cinema faces old criticism

Ram Charan's Rs 100 crore opener Peddi is caught in a storm over Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal. From viral clips to the director's apology, here's how the film reignited a bigger conversation about women in South Indian cinema.

Peddi backlash explained: Janhvi Kapoor’s role SPARKS objectification debate as South cinema faces old criticism

Peddi hit theaters on June 4, and honestly, the hype was unreal. Buchi Babu Sana directed the sports drama, and with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor leading, it broke records right out of the gate over Rs 100 crore on the first day. That’s a first for Charan as a solo hero. But things got messy pretty fast. Within two days, the excitement turned into controversy. Clips of a steamy kiss between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor took over social media. Some people shrugged and said it was natural for the story, but others felt it didn’t fit, especially since Peddi was pitched as a gritty, emotional sports film. Soon, talk moved past the kiss and zeroed in on Janhvi’s character, Achiyamma.

Why Viewers Are Calling Out Janhvi Kapoor’s Portrayal

The heart of the problem isn’t really about romance, fans say Achiyamma was all style, no real substance. Promotional photos and songs focused way too much on how she looked, not what she did in the story. Critics pointed out that her part barely had any agency and just served to highlight the hero’s arc. People online called out some scenes for being “hypersexualised,” saying those moments clashed with the movie’s serious vibe. For two days straight, “objectification” was trending, and everyone, from movie critics to academics, even casual fans had something to say.

How The Industry And Fans Are Reacting

Reactions split fans right down the middle. Charan’s supporters defended Peddi, telling everyone to see the whole film before judging a scene in isolation. They called the outrage “selective” and reminded folks that Charan’s films usually have strong female co-stars. But a big chunk of viewers, especially women, saw this as a long-overdue conversation. Actresses outside the movie got involved too. Nithya Menen spoke out about how mainstream cinema often reduces women’s roles to “visual breaks” between moments for the hero. Although she wasn’t talking about Peddi directly, her words stoked the debate even more.

Film analysts pointed out that this isn’t anything new. South Indian commercial movies, especially Telugu have used glamour as a selling point for decades, whether through item numbers or romance scenes with little plot relevance. Peddi is just the latest example.

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s Apology And Edits

With criticism piling up, Buchi Babu Sana released a statement on June 6. He said movies should entertain and connect with people, not leave them feeling uncomfortable or disrespected. Sana denied any intention to demean women, apologized for how some scenes were received, and promised changes. The film’s team confirmed they’ll edit the controversial parts. Sana said, “Cinema evolves with the audience. Every woman deserves to be portrayed with dignity and respect, and we remain committed to telling stories that honor those values.”

Bigger Than One Film: The South Cinema Pattern

Industry watchers see Peddi as part of a long pattern. Telugu and Tamil hits have always leaned on stylized romance and glamour to win big audiences, especially for nation-wide releases. If you look at blockbusters from the 2000s and 2010s, female leads rarely had much story outside the hero’s arc. But audiences now, they’re paying attention. People aren’t content with what used to work locally. Pan-India films spark instant debates, and Peddi’s controversy shows how marketing choices can hijack a film’s core story in no time.

What Happens Next For Peddi?

Peddi’s still pulling crowds. The promised edits might settle some nerves, but the bigger conversation about gender, marketing, and responsibility is here to stay. The film pushed creators to rethink how they handle romance, especially since a single viral scene can overshadow everything, even before the opening credits roll.

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