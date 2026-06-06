Peddi box office day 3: Ram Charan film ENTERS Rs 100 Crore club, holds strong in Telugu states

Read further on how Ram Charan's Peddi crossed Rs 100 crore net in India within three days.

Peddi box office day 3: Ram Charan film ENTERS Rs 100 Crore club, holds strong in Telugu states

Ram Charan’s Peddi just smashed its way past the Rs 100 crore mark in India within three days. That’s a big achievement, considering how crowded the box office has been lately. If you’re tracking numbers, Sacnilk says the film pulled in Rs 8.41 crore net on Saturday from over 4,600 shows, bumping its total India net to Rs 104.81 crore. The India gross is now sitting at Rs 124.42 crore. Saturday’s overall occupancy dipped a bit 29.7%, down from Friday’s 32.8% but the movie still drew plenty of people, especially in Telugu-speaking areas.

Strong Start With Paid Previews

Peddi got off to a flying start thanks to paid previews on June 3. Those alone brought in Rs 18.50 crore net with a huge 72% occupancy from just 847 shows. The buzz carried over to the official opening day. The movie grabbed Rs 51 crore net from more than 12,000 shows with 45.5% occupancy. Friday was a bit quieter, but still solid Rs 26.90 crore net, 32.8% occupancy.

Telugu Version Drives Major Business

No surprises here: the Telugu version is running the show. On Saturday, it raked in Rs 7.48 crore net from 2,218 shows, holding a hefty 47% occupancy. The Hindi release trailed with Rs 0.77 crore from 2,060 shows at 13%. Tamil chipped in Rs 0.11 crore from 268 shows at 20%, and Kannada added Rs 0.05 crore from 100 shows at 18%.

City-Wise Occupancy On Day 3

Looking at city-wise numbers, the Telugu version had morning shows at 33.62% occupancy. Visakhapatnam was the hottest spot at 53%. Kakinada and Mahbubnagar weren’t far behind with 45% each. Chennai and Guntur had 42%. Hyderabad’s always big 38% across 707 shows.

Other notable cities: Vijayawada saw 33%, Karimnagar 31%, Bengaluru and Warangal 29%. Mumbai had 26%, NCR 14%, and Nizamabad dropped to just 10% the lowest among the major Telugu areas. For the Hindi version, Pune led with 14% occupancy. Bengaluru was at 12%. Surat and Hyderabad were barely at 2%.

Everything About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi takes you to 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, where Ram Charan plays a local who rallies his village through sports, all to stand up to a powerful rival. The cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Shivarajkumar.

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