Peddi fever grips fans: Why is Ram Charan–Janhvi Kapoor starrer sparking festival-like celebrations across theatres?

Peddi fever has clearly swept across theatres. Read on to know how fans have celebrated preview shows and they love and respect Ram Charan.

Peddi fever grips fans: Why is Ram Charan–Janhvi Kapoor starrer sparking festival-like celebrations across theatres?

Peddi review: The excitement around Peddi - which features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles - has turned preview screenings and promotional events into massive festival-like celebrations across theatres. Several videos have gone viral on social media that show fans bursting crackers, cheering for Ram Charan and dancing their hearts out, all to create an atmosphere that we usually see during major festive occasions.

What do viral videos show?

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Peddi has kicked off massive celebrations at Bengaluru’s Brunda Theatre. This is where many enthusiastic fans gathered in huge numbers to watch special preview screenings. And the atmosphere was clearly electric because it was marked by cheers and celebrations. It also captured the immense anticipation surrounding the Telugu sports drama. In one of the viral videos, fans were seen rooting for Ram Charan's Peddi as they held the film's posters outside the theatre. A group of fans were also seen climbing at the theatre as they expressed their happiness for the Buchi Babu Sana's film. Another video saw fans were seen gathering outside the theatre in huge numbers to burst firecrackers. All to celebrate Peddi's preview shows.

What has led to this massive frenzy?

A crucial reason for this massive frenzy is the huge fan following that Ram Charan enjoys. After the global success of RRR, there has been massive anticipation for his next film. Fans have been keen on knowing what his next powerful avatar would be like. And after catching his glimpse from Peddi, fans are convinced that the star will once again leave a lasting impact. For the unversed, Peddi isn't just being appreciated and hailed for its rustic backdrop and action-packed visuals. It has also struck a chord with the viewers, courtesy emotionally charged sequences. What has added to the buzz is Janhvi Kapoor's fresh pairing with Ram Charan.

What has made celebrations at theatres grab everyone's attention is its organic nature. Instead of relying on just marketing campaigns, film has won hearts because of the enthusiasm it has seen directly from fans. These fans have been looking at Peddi as a major cinematic event. From packed screenings to viral videos, every update on film's success focuses on the emotional connect that the viewers share with Ram Charan.

Why do fans love Ram Charan?

Fans' love and respect for Ram Charan goes isn't just restricted to on-screen success. Through his past projects, Ram has been successful in building a strong connection with viewers via impactful performances, and consistent success. In addition to commercial hits, Ram Charan has also won hearts by portraying emotionally driven roles, which further speaks volumes of his versatility. One of the most crucial reasons fans love him is the honesty with which he portrays every character. His effortless acting in films such as Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and RRR shows his ability to transform himself. Fans have also loved him for his grounded nature. Ram Charan often interacts with supporters, and enjoys a respectful public image.

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