Peddi: Ram Charan SHOCKED after female fan breaks security and rushes toward him, here's what happened next [Viral Video]

Ram Charan's surprise visit to a Peddi screening turned viral after an excited fan rushed towards him. The actor's warm response won hearts amid the film's ongoing controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character.

Image Credits: Instagram

Ram Charan created quite a stir on Sunday, June 7, when he visited Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad to watch his new film Peddi along with fans. The actor’s unexpected appearance at the theatre sent fans into a frenzy, with many rushing to catch a glimpse of him and record videos.

Ram Charan's fan girl moment goes viral

One specific moment went viral pretty quickly on social media. While Ram Charan was walking through the parking lot, an excited female fan sort of just broke through and rushed towards him. He was clearly caught off guard by how suddenly it happened, so the actor looked for a moment surprised, but then he answered in a warm way. He even gently touched her cheek as a friendly gesture before moving on towards his car. His bodyguards then stepped in fast, pushing her hand away and making space around him so everything stayed safe.

How did fans react?

The sweet yet chaotic interaction has been widely shared online, with fans praising Ram Charan’s humble and affectionate response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TFI_Concerts (@tfi_concerts)

Peddi controversy

The visit came at a time when Peddi is already generating strong buzz among audiences. However, the film has also found itself at the centre of controversy regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma. A section of viewers and social media users have accused the makers of objectifying the actress and giving her character limited agency in the story.

Buchi Babu Sana issues public apology

In response to the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology on social media. He wrote that it was never the team’s intention to “objectify or disrespect” any female character. He acknowledged the audience’s concerns, and he also apologised for any hurt caused, making sure everyone understood that the team places women in high regard both on and off screen.

While Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t yet said anything about this, the director’s statement has already kicked off more online discussions about representation within cinema, if that makes sense.

Even with the controversy still hanging around, Peddi keeps pulling in crowds to theatres, and Ram Charan’s personal stop by has only increased the film’s buzz.

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