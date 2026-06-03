Peddi: Why did Jahnvi Kapoor-Ram Charan film's promotional event turned scary and emotional?

Ram Charan's Peddi event in Vijayawada turned chaotic when a fan breached security and rushed towards the actor, leaving Janhvi Kapoor startled. Here's what happened and who bodyguard Kevin Kunta is.

A promotional event for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi in Vijayawada took an unexpected turn on Monday when a fan managed to break through the security cordon and rushed towards the actor. The incident left his co-star Janhvi Kapoor visibly shaken for a moment, and the video of the chaotic scene has since gone viral across social media.

Peddi promotional event turns chaotic

The event, attended by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and director Buchi Babu Sana, was going smoothly until a fan suddenly dashed towards the stage. In the widely circulated clip, the fan, who interestingly had styled his hair similarly to Ram Charan’s, can be seen sprinting towards his idol. Before he could get too close, security personnel, including Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard Kevin Kunta, quickly stepped in and pulled the fan away.

Janhvi Kapoor shocked amid commotion

Janhvi Kapoor, who was sitting nearby, appeared startled by the sudden commotion. She flinched as security rushed in to control the situation, though she composed herself shortly after.

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Ram Charan's fan becomes emotional

However, the story had a warm ending. Another video from the event showed the fan being given a chance to meet Ram Charan. Clearly emotional, the fan bent down to touch the actor’s feet and thanked him, a moment that melted hearts online. Many netizens praised Kevin Kunta and the security team for handling the situation calmly and efficiently.

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Who is Kevin Kunta?

Kevin Kunta, a professional MMA fighter, has become a familiar and reassuring presence for Ram Charan’s fans. He is often seen accompanying the star at public events, always staying alert and dressed sharply in a dark suit.

About Peddi

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena of IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and is one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year.

While these fan incidents aren’t uncommon in India, this particular event kind of sparked more chats on how crowd management should be handled during promotional functions and also on the strong, intense love fans have for their favourite stars. For now, everything is still centred on Peddi, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan and Janhvi light up the screen together.

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