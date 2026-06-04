Peddi: Why is wife Upasana Konidela seen as Ram Charan’s BIGGEST cheerleader? Her VIRAL videos say it all

Upasana Konidela attended a special screening of Ram Charan's Peddi in Hyderabad with her father. Her emotional reaction and unwavering support for the actor have won hearts online.

When it comes to supporting Ram Charan, nobody does it quite like his wife, Upasana Konidela. Over the years, this entrepreneur and philanthropist has kept showing up, not just for him in general but through every single milestone, each film release, and every new career achievement. And now, since the buzz around Peddi keeps getting bigger, fans are once again seeing why Upasana is so often described as Ram Charan’s biggest cheerleader, like seriously.

Wife Upasana turns Ram Charan's biggest cheerleader

Recently, Upasana went to a special screening of Peddi in Hyderabad along with her father. Videos and pictures from the event were up online pretty fast, and they caught everyone’s attention with how much excitement, and pride she was clearly feeling while watching the long-awaited film. Since then, the clips have really gone viral, and fans are praising the couple’s solid bond, plus her constant encouragement, for her husband as the story unfolds.

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This isn't the first time she has openly celebrated Ram Charan's success, and to be honest, it feels kind of consistent. Whether it was the global recognition of RRR, the Oscar-winning journey of "Naatu Naatu", or his earlier film releases, Upasana has always been there in the loudest crowd cheering him on. From sharing heartfelt posts on social media to turning up at premieres and public events, she never really shied away from saying ( in her own way ) how proud she is of what he achieves.

Why do fans admire Upasana?

What makes fans admire her even more is that it doesn't come off as forced. Unlike those carefully styled celebrity moments, a lot of Upasana's reactions look spontaneous and genuinely warm. Her emotional responses, the happy smiles, and the proud expressions during Ram Charan's career milestones often stick with audiences, so even with the celebrity label, she still feels relatable.

About Peddi

Ram Charan's sports action thriller Peddi hits the theatres on June 4 with amazing momentum, thanks to strong advance bookings in both local and overseas markets. The film has generated a lot of buzz ahead of its release and is already being viewed as one of the year’s biggest debuts , somehow. According to booking figures put out by Sacnilk, Peddi has grossed Rs 9.29 crore in India via advance ticket sales, excluding block tickets. Once block seats are included the overall India advance gross jumps to nearly Rs 15.4 crore . The movie has also sold more than 3.85 lakh tickets over 6,100 screenings across the country, which really shows that the public wants to watch it.

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