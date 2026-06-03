Peddi X Review: Netizens laud Ram Charan for 'career-defining performance', admire Janhvi Kapoor for 'adding depth' to story

Director Buchi Babu Sana's much-anticipated film Peddi continues to win hearts. Going by explosive twitter reactions, the film is indeed an instant hit.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's much-anticipated sports drama Peddi is all set to hit theatres the world over on June 4. The film - which has been directed by Buchi Babu Sana - had been in news as it draws its inspiration from a young boy named Peddi Raju. He is a daily wage labourer who works at construction sites in his village. The filmmaker brings to the viewers his inspiring story to the big screen through Peddi. As evident from the posts shared on X (formerly called X), netizens have been lauding the film, and the onscreen performances of the cast.

How have netizens reacted to Peddi?

In a post that has gone viral, Peddi was referred to as "pure cinematic fire". Ram Charan was also lauded for delivering "one of the most intense and career-defining performances of his life, owning every frame with unmatched screen presence, while #JanhviKapoor brings charm, emotion, and depth to the story." The post further read, "The action sequences hit hard, the emotions land perfectly, and the background score elevates every major moment. A powerful blend of mass entertainment and heartfelt storytelling that keeps you hooked from start to finish. A true big screen spectacle and one of the year's most memorable theatrical experiences."

Next post read, "The first half of #Peddi is highly engaging and hits all the right notes. Background Score worked well. Rai Rai Raa Raa Visuals & song is absolute BLAST. In theatres . Many Quality sequences in first Half , especially that One Rupee sequence. What a screen presence & AURA. Top notch. Shivaraj Kumar's portions He appears in only two scenes, but his performance is incredibly powerful and leaves a lasting mark in first Half. The movie has several emotional parts that work beautifully and connect with the audience... & Relatable too. Especially Pre INTERVAL & Interval Sequence well written". Another viral post read, "#PEDDI BLOCKBUSTER FIRST HALF. Pre Interval to Interval COMPLETE GOOSEBUMPSSSS. Global star Ramcharan performance. Buchi babu taking total good. Super Talk nadusthundhiii".

Peddi advance booking update

Ram Charan's Peddi has reportedly had an impressive beginning in advance booking ahead of its release on June 4. Several paid premieres were scheduled on selected screens on June 3. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to mint Rs 9.82 crore in the initial days of advance booking sans block bookings. If block bookings are included, the figure stands at Rs 16.66 crore (by Wednesday afternoon). Globally, the film has earned Rs 35 crore gross in advance sales.

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