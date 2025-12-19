'People are just...': Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi defends publicly KISSING 20-year-old Sara Arjun during...

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has broken his silence on the viral "kissing controversy," labeling the internet's accusations of misconduct as 'stupid' and 'foolish.'

While Dhurandhar has been garnering attention with its rave reviews and strong box office results, conversely, one of the film's actors has been enduring significant backlash for over a month. The actor involved is Rakesh Bedi, who is being praised for his performance in the film but has been criticized for kissing his on-screen daughter during the trailer launch event. The actor has ultimately addressed the kissing controversy and stated that details have been misinterpreted.

Rakesh Bedi reacts to Sara Arjun and the controversy

In November, at the trailer launch of Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi was observed greeting Sara Arjun with an embrace and a kiss on the shoulder. The actor was quickly accused by the internet of misconduct, leading to a situation that turned into a significant controversy. In a response during a discussion with Hindustan Times, Rakesh Bedi remarked, “It's really foolish.”

Rakesh Bedi mentions that Sara Arjun is half his age, and their affection has been misunderstood

He also mentioned that Sara Arjun is half his age, and even when not on screen, they have a relationship similar to that of a father and daughter. He stated that even on the sets, they would warmly meet and greet one another, and the event was similar; only his gesture was misinterpreted.

“Sara is less than half my age and plays my daughter. Whenever we met during the shoot, she would greet me with a hug, just as a daughter would with her father. We share a nice rapport and camaraderie, which is also reflected on screen,” said Rakesh before adding, “It was no different that day, but people are not seeing the affection there. The affection of an elderly man towards a young girl. Dekhne wale ki aankh mein gadbad hai to kya kar sakte ho (What can you do when people perceive it wrongly)?”

He also pointed out, with Sara's parents, Raj Arjun and Sanya in attendance, why would he even think of doing something which has ill intent? He again emphasised that things have been wrongly shown and interpreted and said, “Why would I kiss her with ill intent publicly on a stage? I mean, her parents were there.

People are just crazy when they claim these things. They just need to create an issue out of nothing on social media.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an intense action spy thriller. Ranveer Singh portrays the lead character in the film, while Rakesh Bedi and Akshaye Khanna take on antagonist roles. In less than two weeks of its release, the film grossed more than Rs 460 crores in the local market.

