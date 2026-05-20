Perfect Crown controversy: Fans demand script books be DESTROYED over history errors

How Perfect Crown's alternate universe skips colonial history and why that's a problem for some.

Perfect Crown controversy: Fans demand script books be DESTROYED over history errors

The backlash against the K-drama Perfect Crown just keeps growing. It started with people picking apart one coronation scene, and now they’re demanding that the script books and merchandise get trashed altogether. Viewers aren’t buying edits, they’re calling this a serious misrepresentation of Korean history. A few days ago, on May 16, the publisher Open House finally responded. They posted on social media, promising to fix “certain ceremonial expressions” in the drama. They said, “We take this issue seriously. Future editions of the script book will include those changes. Anyone who pre-ordered the first edition will get updates and support.”

Thing is, the first batch of books is already being printed, so recalling them isn’t an option. Instead, Open House wants to limit the damage by sending correction notices, giving out updated PDFs, and offering stickers to patch up current copies.

So, What Set Everyone Off?

The coronation of Grand Prince Ian, played by Byeon Woo Seok. In the scene, the court yells “Cheonse,” which means “long live for a thousand years.” But historians and plenty of fans, pointed out that a real sovereign should get “Manse,” meaning “ten thousand years.” “Cheonse” actually suggests a ruler is a tributary, not truly independent. The costumes didn’t help either. Ian wears the Guryumyeongwan, a crown for high officials, instead of the emperor’s Sibimyeollyugwan, which has twelve beads and is meant for royalty.

Now, Perfect Crown isn’t set in real-life Korea. It takes place in a modern timeline where the monarchy never fell, and there’s no Japanese colonial period or Korean War. The creators keep saying that this fictional setting gives them creative freedom, but viewers are pushing back. They argue that once you use genuine symbols and rituals, rewriting their meaning isn’t just creative license—it’s distorting history.

Open House’s plan to fix the books without pulling them off shelves made people even angrier. Koreaboo translated some of the comments, and fans didn’t hold back. One said, “Don’t even think of selling rubbish. Just destroy them.” Another mocked, “Corrections LOL. That’s not the only problem. What are they doing?” Plenty of fans are disappointed. "It was a drama people were looking forward to. They prepared it for a year, so what’s up with this? Makes me angry,” one person wrote.

Perfect Crown is still airing, but now the drama’s controversy is about more than just one mistake. It’s become a heated debate over how period dramas should treat national symbol even when the storyline is fictional. IU, the main star, has already apologized on Instagram, saying she “deeply regrets” the situation. But fans demanding the destruction of merchandise show that a simple patch-up isn’t reassuring anyone. As Open House rolls out stickers and updated PDFs, fans keep asking if you can really fix historical symbols after the fact. For now, Perfect Crown is caught right in the middle of a cultural firestorm and there’s no clear way out.

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