Perfect Crown Controversy: What went wrong with IU And Byeon Woo-seok starrer?

Read further on how a coronation scene in Perfect Crown triggered a National Assembly review.

Perfect Crown controversy: Fans demand script books be DESTROYED over history errors

Perfect Crown finished strong. The MBC drama starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok pulled in a massive 13.8% nationwide rating for its finale on May 16, one of the biggest numbers of 2026. Now, just two weeks later, it’s fighting to stay online. Over 52,000 people have signed a petition demanding the show be removed from all streaming platforms, which means the National Assembly has to review the case. Ratings and acting aren’t the problem here, it’s history.

What Is Perfect Crown About?

The series takes place in a modern Korea where the Joseon monarchy never ended. Byeon Woo-seok plays Grand Prince I-an, who becomes king during the show. IU is a key figure in his rise. Since the monarchy is fictional, the creative team built everything from scratch: costumes, rituals, language. But two choices in the coronation scene really set people off.

The Coronation Scene That Started It All

First, the crown. Byeon’s character wears a guryu myeonryugwan, which is a royal headpiece with nine strands of jade beads. Critics pointed out that this style was usually worn by kings of tributary states in the old East Asian order. Sovereign rulers, like Chinese emperors, used a sibi myeonryugwan with 12 strands. So having the Korean king crowned with beads meant for subordinates? That rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Then there’s the chant. During the ceremony, officials shout “Cheonse,” or “Long live for a thousand years.” Traditionally, that phrase was meant for vassal states. Sovereign rulers got “Manse”“Long live for ten thousand years.”

Why Viewers Were Upset

People were upset because these aren’t just harmless costume decisions. They throw back to times when Korea was seen as less than independent, secondary to imperial China. Viewers felt the drama ignored how Koreans today would interpret those old court traditions that tie Korea to a subordinate role. Instead of depicting a fully sovereign nation, the coronation suggested the opposite. On primetime TV that has global reach, it’s easy to see why that stung.

Fallout Was Fast

The fallout was immediate. Director Park Jun-hwa publicly apologized: “We sincerely bow our heads in apology to the many viewers who have supported the drama with affection for the concerns caused by issues surrounding the worldbuilding and historical accuracy.” He took responsibility and apologized to viewers and actors alike. After that, the drama’s pop-up store closed early. The script book publisher is now revising problematic terms. The production could even be forced to return its government funding.

The Petition Hits 52,000

The online petition demands MBC wipe Perfect Crown from TV and streaming, everywhere, at home and abroad. As of Tuesday, 52,344 people had signed. The petition accuses the show of using Chinese-style costumes, ceremonial language, and etiquette that echo narratives from China’s Northeast Project, a government effort critics say appropriates Korean history. It also calls for permanent rules to stop productions like this in the future.

What Happens Next?

Once a petition hits 50,000 signatures in 30 days, the National Assembly committee must review it. So now, the show’s fate hangs in the balance. The committee can recommend anything from edits to an outright ban. MBC hasn’t said anything yet about removal. For a show that soared with audiences, the reversal has been fast and dramatic. The acting got praised, the story resonated, but a crown and a chant turned everything upside down.

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