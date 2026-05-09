Perfect Crown Episode 9 and 10: Real reason behind IU demanding divorce from Byeon Woo-seok goes VIRAL? Shocking truth behind Huiju and Grand Prince Ian’s secre

Perfect Crown just hit us with its biggest shock yet. In episode 10, IU's Seong Hui-ju tells Byeon Woo-Seok's Prince I-An she wants a divorce. Read further to know what exactly is going on and how are fans reacting to the shock.

Perfect Crown Episode 9 and 10: Real reason behind IU demanding divorce from Byeon Woo-seok goes VIRAL? Shocking truth behind Huiju and Grand Prince Ian’s secre

Perfect Crown just hit us with its biggest shock yet. In episode 10, IU’s Seong Hui-ju tells Byeon Woo-Seok’s Prince I-An she wants a divorce. Fans felt that punch. These two started out as strangers in a contract marriage, slowly found themselves drawn to each other, and their gentle romance became the core of the show. So, what’s going on, why would Huiju drop the bomb when they finally seem so close, especially with the finale just around the corner?

Honestly, she’s not leaving him. She’s protecting him. Their so called marriage wasn’t meant to be real, it was just paperwork. But things changed after the yacht kiss. That scene cracked both of them wide open. Afterward, everyone seemed to have their eyes on them, and the political drama only got messier. The more they stuck together, the stronger they grew. By episode 9, it was obvious they were done pretending. Now they’re fighting for each other.

Then the scandal hit. Someone leaked their marriage contract, and suddenly everyone’s talking. Is Ian using Castle Group just for power? Did they stage the poisoning at their wedding? The rumors took on a life of their own. Ian’s reputation crashed fast. Political rivals were circling. Huiju watched it happen, she realized staying with Ian would make things even worse for him.

So she decides to take the fall. She asks for divorce, steps in front of everyone, court, palace, the public and claims she’s the problem. If the marriage was fake, let her be the villain. She takes all the heat so Ian can breathe. It’s risky. The royal family, the cabinet, and especially Prime Minister Min Jeong-Woo all turn on her. But in her mind, there’s no other way to keep Ian safe.

Ian’s reaction? We don’t know yet, that’s the big cliffhanger. He’s always been upfront about how much he cares for Huiju, protecting her whenever the gossip flies. Now, will he go along with her plan, or fight to keep her by his side? Min Jeong-Woo isn’t having it, either. These two used to be allies, but now he’s pushing back, trying to block Huiju’s move from his seat as Prime Minister. That showdown looks tense.

Can Huiju convince him? Can she really pull this off? Or will Ian make his own move before she gets her way? Episode 10 airs May 9. The last two are coming May 15 and 16. With Huiju risking everything, Ian’s next step will decide if their love survives the chaos or ends as another royal tragedy.

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