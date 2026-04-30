Perfect Crown Episodes 7-8 release update: Prince I-an and Seong Hui-ju’s wedding preparations take center stage

If you're following Perfect Crown, don't skip this weekend. The story's about to switch gears from "is this just an act?" to "so... what happens when feelings are real?" Read further to stay updated to the show of the year.

Perfect Crown’s popularity just keeps climbing. There’s something addictive about the mix of royal romance and political drama, fans are turning up every week, and episodes 7 and 8 are finally landing this weekend. Here’s what you need to know: when they drop, how to watch, and what IU and Byeon Woo-seok might get up to next.

When Are Episodes 7 and 8 Coming Out?

The show sticks to its usual MBC TV schedule, Friday and Saturday nights.

Mark your calendar: Episode 7: Friday, May 1, 2026. Episode 8: Saturday, May 2, 2026 Both start at 9:40 PM KST in Korea.

Where Can You Stream Them?

Global viewers can catch new episodes on Disney+ not long after they air in Korea. Disney+ has been simulcasting the show so everyone can keep up. If you’re watching from India, there’s still no official streaming partner. You’ll have to hang tight and wait for updates when Disney+ Hotstar (or someone else) grabs the rights.

Quick Recap: Contract Marriage Gets Messy

Set in a Korea with a modern monarchy, Perfect Crown follows a chaebol heiress and a sidelined prince. The two agree to a contract marriage, business, not pleasure. IU plays Seong Hui-ju, trapped in a gilded cage. Byeon Woo-seok is Prince I-an, powerless but determined. They start out as strangers, but you can’t ignore chemistry forever. The lines between obligation and real feelings are starting to blur.

What’s Next in Episodes 7 & 8?

Last week ended with a literal crash, a car accident and a surprise yacht kiss that left everyone reeling.

Here’s what looks likely:

1. Kiss Fallout: Hui-ju and I-an had their big moment on the yacht, and episode 7 should finally push them to actually talk about it. Fans are holding out for a real confession.

2. Palace Politics: Queen Mother (Gong Seung-yeon) isn’t thrilled, and Prime Minister Min (Noh Sang-hyun) isn’t either. There’s going to be more scheming, and probably an attempt to break up the engagement.

3. Old Wounds: Hui-ju is beginning to really see I-an’s trauma, and she’s ready to stand up for him even if it means fighting against the palace. Episode 8 could be her turning point.

How Many Episodes Left?

Perfect Crown has 12 episodes in total. With episodes 7 and 8 this weekend, we’re past halfway. The finale’s set for mid-May 2026, so things are about to get intense.

Why People Are Obsessed

There’s something classic about the contract-marriage setup, but adding royal intrigue takes it to another level. IU is magnetic, Byeon Woo-seok brings quiet depth, and the palace drama keeps you guessing. Nobody’s mad about the OST or the styling either, they get plenty of attention online.

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