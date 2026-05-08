Perfect Crown episodes 9-10 OTT update: Know Disney+ release time, plot twists, and what to expect

Here's your guide to watching Perfect Crown episodes 9 and 10 online and what drama unfolds next for the lead pair. Read further to know everything we know so far about the upcoming drama.

Perfect Crown episodes 9-10 OTT update: Know Disney+ release time, plot twists, and what to expect

‘Perfect Crown’ kicked off with a straightforward arrangement, Seong Hui-ju (IU), a chaebol heiress, wanted credibility. Grand Prince I-an (Byeon Woo-seok) needed a reputation fixer. So, they agreed to a contract marriage. Easy enough - don’t fall in love, don’t cause drama, just play along. Then episode 8 blew everything apart. Word spread and now the entire kingdom knows their marriage was all paperwork. And the backlash is rough.

When Do Episodes 9 And 10 Drop?

Set your reminder. Episode 9 airs Friday, May 8, 2026. Episode 10’s up right after, on Saturday, May 9. Korea’s MBC TV broadcasts them at 9:40 pm KST, still sticking with their Friday-Saturday routine. Only two more episodes left after this weekend before the show wraps its 12-episode run.

Where Can You Stream It?

If you’re watching from outside Korea, Disney+ is where you’ll find new ‘Perfect Crown’ episodes, usually appearing not long after they air in Korea. Indian viewers are still waiting, there isn’t an official streaming partner yet. Check Disney+ in your region for updates.

What’s Coming In Episodes 9 And 10?

The secret’s out. Now damage control begins. Episode 8 made every scandal public. Seong Hui-ju’s getting slammed both in the palace and outside. Next, Hui-ju and Grand Prince I-an get hauled into court. You’ll see tense hearings, dirty politics, and someone scheming to use the chaos to ruin them for good.

Queen Mother’s Pressure and Facing the Truth

Gong Seung-yeon as the Queen Mother isn’t backing off. She’s got palace officials rallying behind her, determined to split I-an and Hui-ju apart. The palace feels like it’s closing in, and their circle of friends is shrinking fast. Grand Prince I-an’s done playing nice. He’s ready to expose the person behind the leak and clean up the mess. Meanwhile, Hui-ju’s probably about to admit what everyone’s noticed, this isn’t just a business move anymore. She’s actually invested, emotionally.

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Is It Still Just a Contract?

That’s the big question for these episodes. The contract united them; politics tried to break them. Somewhere along the way, real feelings crept in. Episodes 9 and 10 will reveal whether love can survive palace intrigue and old promises.

What Is ‘Perfect Crown’ Actually About?

It’s got the vibe of modern royalty mashed with heavy-duty business. In this version of Korea, the royal family still exists. Hui-ju is wealthy but constantly judged for her background. Prince I-an has the title, but his power is just for show. It’s part rom-com, part palace thriller. You get the mix, status anxiety, old trauma, duty, and a romance that builds, very slowly, from absolutely nothing.

Why These Episodes Matter

With only a couple of episodes left, 9 and 10 are where everything breaks. Expect big confessions, betrayals from people they trusted, and a final showdown to unmask the real villain working against them from inside the palace. If you’re watching for romance, get ready for things to get intense and honest. If it’s the power games you love, they’re about to ramp up. Both the crown and the marriage are on the chopping block. It’s all or nothing now.

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