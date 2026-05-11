Perfect Crown reigns supreme! IU and Byeon Woo Seok beat Kim Jae Won, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hae Sun to top...

Perfect Crown just topped Good Data Corporation's buzzworthy drama list for the 4th week, with IU and Byeon Woo Seok also holding No. 1 and No. 2 on the actor rankings. Read further to know all the drama and actor rankings for this week.

Perfect Crown reigns supreme! IU and Byeon Woo Seok beat Kim Jae Won, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hae Sun to top...

Perfect Crown just keeps getting all the attention. For the fourth week straight, it grabbed the number one spot on Good Data Corporation’s buzzworthy dramas chart, which basically means, everywhere you look online, people are talking about it. Blogs, comments, tweets, videos, news articles if you’re in any K-drama community, you know it’s hard to escape.

IU And Byeon Woo Seok Are Unstoppable

IU and Byeon Woo Seok aren’t letting their top positions go either. They’re sitting pretty at No. 1 and No. 2 on the most buzzworthy actors list again. It’s honestly a mix of their chemistry, those twists, and the drama’s tension that keeps viewers hooked. Four weeks at the top isn’t just luck, it’s staying power. Yumi’s Cells 3 isn’t letting up, either. The latest season from tvN is sitting right behind at No. 2 for the second week. Fans are still talking nonstop about Yumi’s story, and it shows. Kim Jae Won landed No. 3 among actors, with Kim Go Eun at No. 6. Every episode seems to get people invested in Yumi’s choices and those emotional moments.

Netflix And tvN Make Moves

We Are All Trying Here from JTBC is sticking around at No. 3 on the drama list. Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung are holding onto their places, ranking No. 4 and No. 7 among actors. The show keeps connecting with people, something about the mix of work struggles and life’s ups and downs just hits. Netflix’s If Wishes Could Kill climbed to No. 4 and yep, the thriller buzz is getting louder. TvN’s Filing for Love is at No. 5. That one’s heating up, too, with Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung grabbing spots No. 5 and No. 8 on the actors side, seems like viewers are getting hooked on the legal romance as the plot gets more complicated.

New faces are shaking things up. ENA’s The Scarecrow crashed the drama chart at No. 6, and Lee Hee Joon made his debut on the actors list at No. 10. Plus, Disney+ dropped Gold Land, which launched at No. 8 and brought Park Bo Young back to dramas, she’s already at No. 9 among actors.

Full Top 10 Drama Rankings This Week

Here’s how the top shows line up this week:

1. Perfect Crown (MBC)

2. Yumi’s Cells 3 (tvN)

3. We Are All Trying Here (JTBC)

4. If Wishes Could Kill (Netflix)

5. Filing for Love (tvN)

6. The Scarecrow (ENA)

7. Sold Out on You (SBS)

8. Gold Land (Disney+)

9. Phantom Lawyer (SBS)

10. Doctor Shin (TV Chosun)

Full Top 10 Actor Rankings This Week

And the actor rankings:

1. IU — Perfect Crown

2. Byeon Woo Seok — Perfect Crown

3. Kim Jae Won — Yumi’s Cells 3

4. Koo Kyo Hwan — We Are All Trying Here

5. Shin Hae Sun — Filing for Love

6. Kim Go Eun — Yumi’s Cells 3

7. Go Youn Jung — We Are All Trying Here

8. Gong Myoung — Filing for Love

9. Park Bo Young — Gold Land

10. Lee Hee Joon — The Scarecrow

With Perfect Crown locked at the top and Yumi’s Cells 3 constantly pressing up against it, things are tense. New dramas are breaking through, but IU and Byeon Woo Seok still own the spotlight, at least for now.

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