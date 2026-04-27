Perfect Crown REIGNS supreme; IU and Byeon Woo Seok BEAT Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Jae Won, Go Youn Jung in the race to...

MBC's Perfect Crown isn't going anywhere. For the second week in a row, it's the most talked-about drama around. Read further to know what's going on and how much people are actually loving this duo.

MBC’s Perfect Crown isn’t going anywhere. For the second week in a row, it’s the most talked-about drama around. Not only that, but its cast is stealing the spotlight in the actor rankings too.

Dramas: Perfect Crown Holds Firm at #1

Good Data Corporation keeps tabs on what shows are catching everyone’s attention, basically, everywhere you look online, from social media to news to fan videos. Perfect Crown locked down the number one spot again this week. Chasing close behind, JTBC’s We Are All Trying Here lands at #2. Over on TVN, Yumi’s Cells 3 jumps up to third place, while ENA’s Climax finishes strong at #4 in its final week.

Here’s the rest of the top 10:

5. Netflix – Bloodhounds 2

6. SBS – Phantom Lawyer

7. SBS – Sold Out on You

8. TVN – Mad Concrete Dreams

9. TV Chosun – Doctor Shin

10. Coupang Play – Absolute Value of Romance (making its first entry)

Actors: IU and Byeon Woo Seok Take the Spotlight

It’s not just the drama itself, the Perfect Crown cast is dominating the actor buzz, too. IU stays on top yet again, with Byeon Woo Seok right behind her at #2. Another cast member, Gong Seung Yeon, makes the list at #9. The leads from We Are All Trying Here, Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung, grabbed #3 and #5. Yumi’s Cells 3 stars Kim Jae Won and Kim Go Eun come in at #4 and #8. Over on Climax, Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won hit #6 and #7 as their show wraps up. Rounding out the list, Ahn Hyo Seop from Sold Out on You takes #10.

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Actors This Week:

1. IU – Perfect Crown

2. Byeon Woo Seok – Perfect Crown

3. Koo Kyo Hwan – We Are All Trying Here

4. Kim Jae Won – Yumi’s Cells 3

5. Go Youn Jung – We Are All Trying Here

6. Ju Ji Hoon – Climax

7. Ha Ji Won – Climax

8. Kim Go Eun – Yumi’s Cells 3

9. Gong Seung Yeon – Perfect Crown

10. Ahn Hyo Seop – Sold Out on You

Right now, Perfect Crown is everywhere. With IU and Byeon Woo Seok stirring up talk and the series locked at #1 for two straight weeks, there’s no denying, this is the drama everyone’s watching.

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