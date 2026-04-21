Perfect Crown’s India streaming delay explained: What OTT licensing has to do with it?

The ongoing popular Korean drama, Perfect Crown, starring IU and Byeon Woo-Seok in main roles, which officially released on April 10, is yet to reach the Indian audience (officially), and desi fans are obviously heartbroken about it. Read further to know why this delay is going on in the first place.

The much-awaited Korean drama featuring IU and Byeon Woo-Seok as leads recently released and opened to great reviews. Fans loved the chemistry of the actors and the storyline that ties the show together. Its politically charged storyline, which was previously titled 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife, is an MBC production and is currently streaming on Disney+ outside South Korea (not India ). However, it's yet to be decided when the show will be available for Indian audiences.

Desi fans feeling betrayed

As Indian fans continue to post angry and disappointing reactions on social media, given the unavailability of Perfect Crown in the country, this isn't the first time a Korean show, or for that matter an international show, hasn't arrived here. So, why is Perfect Crown not streaming on any OTT in India? As the world enjoys the K-drama , Indian fans continue to post sad, angry, and disappointed reactions online about the absence of the show. This isn't the first time a Korean show is delayed for the Indian audience, or an international show is delayed, but what exactly is the reason behind this?

Licensing and how that works?

Basically, it's all about licensing. K-dramas, international shows, or any foreign shows for that matter are streamed on Indian platforms through direct licensing and partnerships. OTT platforms like Disney+, Jio Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime secure the rights based on popularity, censorship clearance, and cost recovery of the show. This is why these platforms opt for dubbed or subtitled versions to gain maximum viewership and numbers.

As the regional brand does not automatically own the global content, buying streaming rights for specific regions becomes an important part of the deal. These platforms sign deals with studios for projects from different industries, and sometimes these deals are directly made with large broadcast networks like TVN, JTBC, HBO, and others. Since content is licensed territory by territory, it's all very subjective. For example, if one show like Perfect Crown does not release in India, another K-drama might still release here but not in another country due to different licensing deals and situations.

It's very obvious how platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime attract larger audiences with international content, but things are different with Disney + Hotstar , which relies on partnerships with studios like HBO/Disney. As of now, in November 2024, Disney + Hotstar has merged with Reliance Industries' Viacom18 to form a new major streaming platform for the audience, taking the standalone Disney platform to a combined new entity, Jio Hotstar.

When can we expect Perfect Crown to release in India?

That is a question we can't exactly answer as of now. There's been no official confirmation about the show's Indian release. The process of attaining the license from scratch is a task, and as the conversation about the possible release is ongoing , the frustration of the fans is skyrocketing, and they are expressing their anger through social media platforms. In the past, we also had Disney+ K-dramas like Tempest, Our Movie, Nine Puzzles, and Knock Off. Other notable shows like King The Land and See You In My 19th Life were also delayed on Netflix India due to localization issues.

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