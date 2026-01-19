Phir Hera Pheri star comes in support of A.R. Rahman after Oscar-winning musician gets trolled over…: ‘You are…’

Music composer and singer A.R. Rahman has come to the spotlight recently for his claim, made in an interview. Amidst the escalating controversy, Phir Hera Pheri star Paresh Rawal comes in his support.

Music composer and singer A.R. Rahman has come to the spotlight recently for his claim, made in an interview, that he might have undergone communal bias in Bollywood during the last eight years. This proclamation received a strong response on social networks. As the dispute got hotter, A.R. Rahman sought to explain his remark, saying that he never wanted to cause pain to anyone and that India has always been the heart and soul of his life and art. He restated his love and respect for the country through a video message on Instagram.

Paresh Rawal supports A.R. Rahman

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal supported Rahman in this case. Sharing Rahman's clarification video on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "We love you, sir. You are our pride," accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis. However, there were mixed reactions to his post. While some found it an honest endorsement, some users found the comment sarcastic. Someone asked if it was a taunt, and someone said that he likes him only as a comedian. One commented, “Was it sarcasm?” while another said, “Reason why I like u as a comedian, sir.” A third said, “Sorry, sir. I am not part of that, unless it’s sarcasm.”

Check out the post here:

We love you sir . You are our pride. ?❤️ https://t.co/5a4bfXTYiD — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 18, 2026

What is A.R Rahman’s communal remark controversy?

The controversy started when Rahman was asked in an interview on BBC Asian Network whether he felt discriminated against the Tamil community in Bollywood in the 1990s or later. Even before the question was completed, Rahman said that perhaps he did not realize it at first. But he also added that changing the balance of power over the past eight years led to non-creative rather than creative people making decisions, and this may have also been communal to some extent, though not directly to them.

In his words: "Maybe I didn't get to know all this stuff. Maybe God concealed all this stuff (laughed). I never felt all those..." before he went on to say, "Past eight years, maybe, because the power shift has happened... people who are not creative have the power now to decide things. And this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. But I would hear like Chinese whispers that this happened. And they booked you and the music company went and funded the movie and got five composers. And I said, 'Oh, that's great. Rest for me'."

In the same conversation, Rahman also commented on the film Chhaava and said that the film capitalised on "Partition," though its basic purpose was to show bravery. He also revealed that the director of the project had specifically requested him to score the music. Notably, Chhaava was among the biggest hits of the year 2025.

A.R. Rahman clarifies his remark

Amid mounting criticism, Rahman issued an emotional video message. He said that music has always been a medium for him to connect cultures and give respect. India is his inspiration, guru, and home. He said many of his projects, such as working with young people, creating orchestras, and large international collaborations, strengthen his cause. In the end, he expressed his gratitude towards India and said that he will continue to make music that respects the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future.

