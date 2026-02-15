Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Is Jerriel Vs ChiChi face-off image REAL? Here’s what we know

Jerriel Vs ChiChi face-off photo is being widely circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms. Is it real? Here's everything you need to know.

A fact-check report by LatestLY has revealed that the Pinay Gold Medalist video and the Choose Your Fighter photo that are going viral on social media are completely fake and created by AI. This photo shows Zayn Cabrera and Vera Hill face to face, making people believe that there is a dispute between the two or a matter related to the viral video. However, the investigation found that the photograph was not genuine but was created digitally.

Is Jerriel Vs ChiChi face-off image REAL?

The photo is being widely circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms. Scammers use this kind of photo to increase people's curiosity, so that people click on the link. When people click on these links, they do not get the real video, but they are sent to a fake website, phishing page or a link with a virus, which can steal their data and money.

The investigation has also found a watermark named DoLAI below the photo, which is associated with the photo-making and face-swapping tool from AI. Moreover, the gold medal shown in the photo is also fake. Zyan Cabrera is not an Olympic athlete, but in the photo he is wearing a gold medal, which is done to confuse people. This method is used by scammers to cheat people.

Many technical errors are also visible when the photo is viewed carefully. The skin of the face looks very smooth and fake, while the hand and mobile grip looks unnatural. Apart from this, the lighting of the face and body also appears different, which clearly shows that this photo has been made by combining different photos. Such signs suggest that this is a deepfake image created by AI.

Expert Advice

The report also pointed out that such scams are specifically targeting social media influencers in the Philippines and misleading people by using the name of a major event like the Winter Olympics 2026. People have been advised not to trust any such viral link or photo and avoid clicking on them as it is just a trap aimed at duping people and stealing their data.

