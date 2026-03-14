Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Is Zyan Cabrera a real Olympic gold medalist? Is the leak video a scam?

Recently, private video leaks have been making waves on social media. One of the most talked-about viral videos is the Pinay Gold Medalist video. However, there are many new revelations about it. Read on to know more.

Recently, a trend called Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video has been spreading rapidly on social media. Several posts are claiming that a private video of a woman named Zyan Cabrera has been leaked. But according to cybersecurity experts, this is actually a big online scam. This post has been made to take advantage of people's curiosity and make them click on the fake link. In fact, there are no gold medalists or leaked videos. It's completely a cyber-web.

Who is Zyan Cabrera?

A fact check reveals that Zayn Cabrera is not an Olympic athlete. She is a Filipina social media content creator who creates online dance, lip-sync, and lifestyle videos. Her other name on the internet is Jerriel Cry4zee. Therefore, the claim that Pinay Gold Medalist is completely false and has been spread to mislead people.

Also Read Pinay Gold Medalist vs ChiChi to Angel Nuzhar Viral Videos: A look at February 2026 GHOST FILES

Is the leak video a scam?

This scam is run through a technique called SEO poisoning. In this, cybercriminals use words that are trending on the Internet at that time, such as Winter Olympics, Gold Medalist or the name of a popular person. Dangerous links are added to these words, making them easily visible in search results or social media posts. When people click on these links out of curiosity, they unknowingly become victims of the scam.

What happens after clicking on the link?

When a person clicks on such posts, they are redirected to a fake website, which looks like a video platform or Google Drive. There appears to be a fake Play button. As soon as the user clicks on it, their IP address and device information are collected silently. Many times, the website repeatedly sends another link, and the user is asked to log in to watch the video or allow the notification.

What is done with your data?

If a person puts his information on these fake pages or downloads a file, then malware, Trojan, or spyware can be installed on his device. It can steal passwords, banking information, and even social media accounts. Cybercriminals collect IP addresses and other data of users and sell them on the dark web. The same information can later be used for phishing, fraud, and other cyber crimes.

How to protect yourself from cybercrime?

To avoid such scams, it is most important not to click on any suspicious link. Stay away from posts or links like "Pinay Gold Medalist full video." Don't download any app, extension or file from an unknown website. If you accidentally opened such a link, immediately run a malware scan on your phone or computer and change your important passwords. At the same time, it is also necessary to report such posts on social media platforms, so that others can avoid falling into this trap.

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