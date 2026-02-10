Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Who is Zyan Cabrera? Her LEAKED video going VIRAL on social media features…

In online search trends, terms like Zyan Cabrera private video, Gold Medalist Viral Video and Pinay Gold Medalist Viral video have been going viral on social media. Read on to know more.

Keywords like Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video and Zyan Cabrera private video are trending on social media these days. Platforms like Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, and X are claiming that an objectionable video involving Philippine social media personality Zyan Cabrera has been leaked. Due to these discussions, people are quite confused and worried, as such claims are spreading rapidly without any concrete evidence.

Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video

In online search trends, terms like Zyan Cabrera private video, Gold Medalist Viral Video and Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video have suddenly surged. In many posts, Zyan Cabrera is being described as the Pinoy Gold Medalist, but so far, no concrete evidence has emerged to prove that the viral video is actually his. The news spread like wildfire on social media.

Who is Zyan Cabrera?

Zyan Cabrera, also known online as Jeriel Cry4zee, is a Filipino digital content creator. She posts dance videos, emotional short clips, AI-edited visuals, and trending content. However, she has not been found to have any connection with any professional sports or the Olympics. In many posts, she is being called an Olympic gold medalist, but the available information proves this claim completely wrong.

Why is Zyan Cabrera going viral on social media?

Cybersecurity experts said that this entire case is being used for cheating. Scammers are using images of Zyan Cabrera or AI-generated fake images with captions like Pinay Gold Medalist Viral video. The posts contain links that falsely claim to show the complete video. The actual links direct users to dangerous websites that request their personal information and login credentials.

Experts' suggestions about the leaked viral video links

Often in such cases, users are asked to register, download files, or log in the name of watching the video. Many times, these files are full of malware, which can damage the mobile or computer. Cyber experts and authorities are constantly warning people not to trust such rumours, not to click on suspicious links and not to share their personal information with anyone. This case shows how unsubstantiated rumours and AI-generated content are being used to mislead and dupe people.

