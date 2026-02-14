Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Will sharing LEAKED clips put you behind bars? EXPLOSIVE reports claims…

A link with the name Pinay Gold Medalist went viral on the internet featuring private content. However, was the Pinay Gold Medalist viral video controversy planned? Here's what we know

Recently, a link with the name Pinay Gold Medalist went viral on the internet. The link claimed the existence of an alleged leaked video of a Filipino gold medallist. In fact, this story is not about an Olympic scandal, but about an online fraud and phishing network that takes advantage of people's curiosity to steal their data. The name that has been dragged into this case is Zyan Cabrera, also known online as Jerriel Cry4zee.

Was the Pinay Gold Medalist viral video controversy planned?

This entire Pinay Gold Medalist narrative has been crafted in a well-planned manner. Attractive thumbnails, Olympic rings and sensational captions were added to the post for people to click. Interestingly, these posts began to spread at a time of growing interest in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Actually, Zyan Cabrera is not an athlete participating in any international sports competition. His name was attached to a fictional Olympic story to confuse search algorithms and draw more traffic.

What will happen if we click on the Pinay Gold Medalist viral video link?

When a person clicks on this link, they see a page instead of a video, which has instructions like Login, Verify Age or Download Special Video App. The websites create a fake appearance of authentic social media and email platforms. The actual intention of the website functions as a video demonstration. Most links on the internet lead to downloads that install malware or spyware programs that enable hackers to steal personal information from mobile devices and computers.

Sharing private content puts you behind bars?

Earlier, 19 minute viral video controversy took social media by storm. People started sharing the video on social media and other platforms. Sections 292, 293, and 354C of the IPC also prohibit the dissemination of such content. The internet users kept searching for the video because some online users claimed they would pay between 500 and 5,000 rupees to get it, even though distributing such material is illegal.

Similar viral video controversies

Similar traps have also been spread with names like Vera Hill and ChiChi. Different faces and stories are used, but the method remains the same: Taking people to fake sites and obtaining their digital information by luring them with alleged private videos. Such schemes specifically target people who are in a hurry to watch viral or sensational content.

Expert advice about Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video

The advice of experts is clear. Do not click on such suspicious links, do not download any unknown app and do not put your login information on any site.

