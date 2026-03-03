Pinay Gold Medalist vs ChiChi to Angel Nuzhar Viral Videos: A look at February 2026 GHOST FILES

From the AI-generated "Pinay Gold Medalist" to the Payal Gaming deepfakes and Angel Nuzhat typo-trap. Discover the truth behind the Ghost Files that are concealed behind fake viral videos.

Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: The month of February has brought severe online threats which have affected internet users throughout South and Southeast Asia. Social media platforms X (Twitter), TikTok, and Telegram experienced a massive influx of users who searched for "leaked MMS" and "viral scandal" videos, which created false controversies about popular online creators. The search results between the Philippines and Pakistan showed a specific list of names which included Filipina creators Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel Cry4zee) and Vera Hill (ChiChi), Bangladeshi TikToker Angel Nujhat, Indian gaming star Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Pakistani influencer Sara Baloch. All these women became victims of the same organised cybercrime system, which operates across different countries and content areas.

The analysis of this month's most popular search terms shows a disturbing trend which develops through its various searches. Cyber criminals have mastered the "Ghost File" scam, which enables them to create fake scandals by using deepfakes and typo-squatting techniques together with specific time stamps that include "19:34" or "12 minutes" to deceive users into downloading malware.

Pinay Gold Medalist to Angel Nuzhat Viral Video: What is the truth?

The most viral video frauds that tricked millions of people in February are included here, along with the true backstories of the clickbait.

The 'Pinay Gold Medalist' (Jerriel vs. ChiChi)

The Claim: Two Filipina influencers face off in a scandalous video which features Jerriel who has been given the title "Pinay Gold Medalist."

The Reality: FAKE. The viral image of content creator Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel Cry4zee) wearing a gold medal was completely AI-generated which had been created to manipulate search engines during international sporting events. The "rivalry" between creator Vera Hill and ChiChi was a complete fabrication.

Angel Nuzhat vs Angel Nujhat

The claim is that a "12-minute viral MMS" of Angel Nuzhat, a Bangladeshi TikToker, was released.

The Truth: Scam. Angel Nujhat (@angelnujhat.07) is the genuine name of the creator. In order to control search engines without interruption from her actual profile, cybercriminals deliberately promoted the misspelt name "Nuzhat" along with phony "12-minute" download links.

Payal Gaming's '19:34' Video

The Claim: A 19-minute and 34-second explicit video of popular Indian streamer Payal Gaming was leaked online.

The Reality: The police cyber-safety division confirmed that the video evidence which they had linked to Payal was created using AI deepfake technology. The actual "19:34" video belongs to a completely different, real privacy leak involving a West Bengal couple (Sofik and Sonali).

