Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Zyan Cabrera's clip link can HIJACK your bank account? Here's what we know

Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: The implications go beyond stolen accounts. Malware downloaded through these URLs may track keystrokes, access bank information, and even compromise other computers on the same network.

Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: A Pinay gold medalist video that was released has become the subject of several posts on social media. The video shows private moments between two people which distributors advertise through misleading titles that include "watch full video" and "viral scandal." No confirmed Olympic athlete is involved, despite the dramatic allegations. The people listed are not gold medallists, according to searches of athlete databases, sports records, and reliable news sources.

How Pinay Gold Medalist viral video can hack your bank accounts

The links take users to third-party websites that ask for login information, require downloads, or take them through several pages. These websites imitate trustworthy content providers, but their main purpose is to install malware or steal login information. The content is usually posted alongside legitimate sports or Olympic information, which makes it harder to recognise them, and they regularly utilise real images of social media users to make the scam seem legitimate.

The links bring users to external sites which demand users to provide their login details, to obtain software and to navigate multiple web pages. The websites create fake content which resembles authentic sources to their users because their real target is to distribute malware and obtain users' login details. The content is usually posted alongside legitimate sports or Olympic information, which makes it harder to recognise them, and they regularly utilise real images of social media users to make the scam seem legitimate.

When users click on a link that promises a startling video, they are instantly sent to websites owned by third parties. While some of these websites ask for social media login information, others need the download of a "required video player" or age verification. The files that users download to their devices usually contain tracking software which monitors user activities and gathers sensitive data and enables hackers to access user accounts.

IP address, location, other details can be traced by...

Your IP address, location, and browser history can be revealed just by visiting these pages, even if you don't provide any personal information. Scammers can then use this data for targeted attacks or sell it on the dark web. The multiple accounts share similar photos and links and captions which indicate that the users have worked together to create their content. Users who want to protect themselves from phishing attacks should avoid visiting websites that make false sexual accusations against others.

The implications go beyond stolen accounts. Malware downloaded through these URLs may track keystrokes, access bank information, and even compromise other computers on the same network. In other circumstances, scammers exploit obtained data to create new fraudulent operations targeting your friends and connections, resulting in a chain reaction of online risk.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more