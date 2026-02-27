After Pinay Gold Medallist VIRAL video, another term, 'ChiChi Call' private clip, is trending online; what is it?

Vera Hill, a Siargao-based influencer well-known for her travel and leisure content, has never been involved in any scandals. Cybersecurity experts and authorities stress that her name and pictures are being exploited to influence internet users and encourage clicks.

ChiChi Call Viral Video: The social media platform shows a trending viral movement called "ChiChi Call," which claims to have an intimate video of lifestyle influencer Vera Hill yet cybersecurity experts have proven that no such video exists and the campaign operates as a phishing attempt to collect consumers' confidential data.

What is the ChiChi Call video all about?

The investigators state that all URLs used in the scam promotion lead to harmful websites because the URLs display fake content which shows "leaked MMS" and "full video" of Hill. Users who click on them run the risk of being exposed to malware, data theft, or fraudulent schemes designed to get private information.

Who is Vera Hill?

Different names, similar pattern

The ChiChi Call trend, according to experts, follows a well-known pattern. Scammers previously circulated similar allegations about an allegedly leaked video of a "Pinay gold medallist" through their fraudulent activities. Fact-checkers discovered that the stories were false and linked to fraudulent websites instead of genuine content.

The last case used modified thumbnail images and intense hashtags to create viral posts. Researchers claim that the same strategies are being reused by the organization because they drive user engagement through their combination of emotional triggers and popular personalities and false relationships.

How real are these private viral videos?

There is no authentic video linked to these allegations, according to independent verification. Videos posted on social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram are either completely made up, altered, or recycled from irrelevant content. Users are advised to report deceptive messages and refrain from clicking on suspicious links.

