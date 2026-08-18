Playground Season 5: Karan Kundrra takes HILARIOUS dig at Elvish Yadav after his heated clash with Tejasswi Prakash on MX Player show

Karan Kundrra seemingly takes a hilarious dig at Elvish Yadav with a Punjabi song amid his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's fiery on-screen feud with the Playground Season 5 mentor.

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash are Playground Season 5's rival mentors, and their frequent on-screen conflicts have garnered notice on social media. Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra responded to their banter by sharing a video in which he appeared to make a funny jab at Elvish.

Karan on Elvish-Tejasswi's fight

In the video, Karan performs a Punjabi song. He states, "Kala doriyan, kunde naal adye ae oye. "Chhota devaran Bhabhi nal ladiaye oye."

Karan Kundrra is keeping the bhaichara above everything, saying, 'Chhota devar bhabhi ke saath lada hai.' Karan's first reaction amid the ongoing controversy between Tejasswi Prakash and Elvish Yadav#ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/mHJ5227uyd — ?????? ????????? (@LaxmanChou20948) August 17, 2026

What was the matter about?

During a recent episode, Elvish and Tejasswi got into a furious disagreement about their respective teams. Elvish emphasised to his teammates that he would not want any member of his squad exchanged.

Tejasswi clapped back, "Kon chahega apni team me se koi jaye." During the heated exchange, Tejasswi told Elvish, "Main tumhari maa nahi jo tumhe sikhaungi." Elvish, however, assured his teammates, "Main tumhara bhai hoon, main tumhe sikhaunga."

Tejasswi's sarcastic take on Elvish

Tejasswi responded sarcastically, "Han sikhao, ki dusron ka ghar ja ke ujado." Hearing this, Elvish made a serious allegation against Tejasswi. Addressing his teammates, he said, "Darna nahi, she (Tejasswi) is biased from starting." Tejasswi immediately hit back, "Who the hell am I biased?"

Elvish then smiled and stated that everything was being filmed, and that he was concerned about what would happen to her next, implying the prospect of internet trolling. Tejasswi lashed out at him again, yelling, "I don't give a f***. I do not get terrified. Tu mujhe darane ki koshish kar raha hai-'Iske baad dekho kya hoga.'" She then made a snarky remark about Elvish, saying, "Main sirf likes aur comments se aaj tak yaha aayi hoon kya?"

About Playground Season 5

Playground Season 5 has three mentors: Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, and Aarush Bhola. Elvish returns to the gaming reality program as a mentor, while Tejasswi and Aarush make their mentoring debuts.

The fifth season debuted on August 1, 2026, with new episodes released everyday at 12 p.m. on MX Player.

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