PM Modi’s VIRAL selfie with Fauda cast sparks buzz; know why Israeli spy series is popular in India

Fauda draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of Israeli forces. The show features Lior Raz, Hisham Sulliman, and Itzik Cohen in prominent roles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun pop-culture moment during his recent trip to Israel. During his visit, PM Modi took time off his busy schedule to catch up with the cast of the globally popular Israeli series Fauda. As expected, the internet absolutely loved it. PM Modi's The interaction went viral on social media as soon as he posted a selfie with the team. In his post on X, PM Modi put out a witty caption that talked about the show's theme. He posted, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work.” The series is extremely popular in India.

PM Modi's selfie with Fauda stars goes VIRAL

As evident from the viral photo, PM Modi is seen with Avi Issacharoff, Netta Garti, Lior Raz, and Tsahi Halevi, among others. Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi - who had visited India in 2022 and 2023 to promote cultural exchange and his Bollywood debut Akelli (2023) - was quick to repost the image on his Instagram story. Actpr Lior Raz was also quick to react to PM Modi’s post. “Thank you prime minister it was an huge honor for us,” his post read. Netta Garti mentioned, “Thank you prime minister for your kindness and inspiration.”

Why is Fauda popular in India?

If you’ve ever used social media to get recommendations on best thrillers, chances are Fauda appeared multiple times. So what’s the big deal? How did an Israeli action series manage to strike a strong chord with Indian viewers? Honestly speaking, it is the adrenaline rush. Fauda is quick in throwing the viewers into undercover missions, combats and intelligence ops. It has been successful in India because the audiences adore taut, edge-of-the-seat storytelling. Fauda serves no unwanted drama. Instead, it is sharp, fast, and very intense. It is raw and grounded, and revolves around characters who are flawed. Operations aren't right always. Emotions run high. It is the realism that makes the series gripping and tense. The series' theme - national security and counter-terrorism - work well with Indian viewers. For it taps into a domain that Indian viewers are aware of. Hence, the experience feels personal.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more