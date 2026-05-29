Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on spark with Aamir Khan in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: ‘We were like Tom and Jerry’

Read further as Pooja Bhatt reveals if her Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin spark with Aamir led anywhere.

Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on spark with Aamir Khan in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: ‘We were like Tom and Jerry’

It's been more than thirty years since Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin came out, and Pooja Bhatt is finally opening up about her dynamic with Aamir Khan. Fans have always wondered if their on-screen spark went beyond the camera. Turns out, Pooja isn’t shy about admitting there was a real connection.

In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja described working with Aamir as playful and a bit competitive. “He’s not always right, though he’d like to think so and we used to mess with each other all the time. Honestly, we were like Tom and Jerry. Always putting each other back in our places,” she said. That energy kept things fun on set, not tense. Just two strong personalities trading barbs and keeping each other sharp between takes.

Of course, everyone wants to know if romance ever bloomed. Pooja was pretty direct, even cheeky. “You should really ask Aamir about that. I was pretty attractive, wasn’t I? Would you blame him if he was interested?” She laughed. But she made it clear, whatever spark there was, it didn’t turn into anything real off-screen. “When the camera rolled, we were totally in love, at least for the film. There was undeniable chemistry. But did it grow into something that mattered? No, I don’t think so.”

She also talked about Aamir’s work ethic. He rehearsed like crazy and was invested in every inch of the filmmaking process. “Some people call him intrusive, but honestly, he just cares about everything.” On set, Aamir even stopped her from wearing high heels because it didn’t fit her character. And who can forget that cap? He borrowed it from his nephew, Imran Khan. People thought audiences would laugh at the idea, but Aamir stuck to his guns. The cap became iconic, people sold copies everywhere.

The film, produced by Gulshan Kumar and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre, Tiku Talsania, and featured Deepak Tijori. It was loosely based on It Happened One Night and found decent success at the box office. But more than that, it made Pooja a star and gave Bollywood one of its most beloved 90s pairs.

Decades later, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’s songs, scenes, and even that cap still pop up in pop culture. And now, so do those age-old questions about what really happened between takes.

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