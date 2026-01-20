Did Pooja Hegde really SLAP a Pan-Indian co-star? Actress comes in spotlight ahead of Jana Nayagan release

According to the remarks that are making the rounds online, Pooja Hegde was initially excited to be involved in a large-scale pan-India production early in her career and saw it as a significant breakthrough.

Fans are really excited about Pooja Hegde's upcoming role alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the highly anticipated movie Jana Nayagan. After their film Beast, fans are excited to see the two well-known stars together on screen once more, which has created a lot of buzz. Social media has recently been inundated with viral posts regarding the actress, despite the fact that she played a significant part in one of the biggest films of the season. These reports allege that the actress discussed a terrible encounter she had early in her career with a male actor. These posts claim that she experienced non-consensual behaviour on the sets of a high-profile pan-Indian movie. But how far is it true? Let's find out.

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-Indian star?

According to the remarks that are making the rounds online, Pooja Hegde was initially excited to be involved in a large-scale pan-India production early in her career and saw it as a significant breakthrough. According to the unconfirmed posts, she allegedly slapped the male actor when he entered her vanity without permission and acted improperly. The actress has not publicly detailed such an incident in any verified interview, video, or reliable media source. She hasn't given any such interviews or made any such assertions, according to a Zoom fact check. Also, her team has formally refuted the claims that have been circulating online.

Pooja Hegde work front

Regarding her career, Pooja Hegde is presently awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan, which stars Vijay. A legal dispute over the movie's censor certification has delayed its distribution. The film, which was directed by H Vinoth and inspired by director Anil Ravipudi's Bhagavanth Kesari, is reportedly Vijay's last movie before entering politics.

Pooja Hegde will also appear in the Varun Dhawan-starring Hindi movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is slated for theatres on June 5, 2026. Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar play important roles in the David Dhawan-directed movie. She also appears in DQ 41, which is led by Dulquer Salmaan.

