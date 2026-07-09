Prabhas' co-actor Rajesh Sharma HOSPITALISED after insect bite at film set, condition CRITICAL

Rajesh Sharma has reportedly been hospitalised after a suspected poisonous insect bite during a film shoot at Ramoji Film City. The actor is under close medical observation as fans and colleagues pray for his speedy recovery.

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma is said to have been admitted to a hospital after getting an insect bite while he was shooting for his upcoming film at Ramoji Film City. At first, that bite seemed pretty minor but later his condition started getting worse over the next few hours, and so he had to go for proper medical attention after coming back to Kolkata. Actor Sudipa Chatterjee shared a health update on social media on behalf of Rajesh Sharma and his family, revealing details of the incident.

Actor Sudipa Chatterjee shares health update

Her statement read, "Rajesh Sharma Health Update- Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider, while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas."

What actually happened at the film set?

According to the update, Rajesh was spending time with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he suddenly felt an insect bite. Since it did not seem serious at the time, he decided to continue with the shoot. However, things took a turn a few hours later.

Tragedy ⛔⛔⛔ Rajesh Sharma Hospital After Suspected Insect Bite While Shooting #Prabhas ' #Fauzi , Condition Worsens ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalized following an insect bite sustained while filming a project featuring Prabhas. Sudipa Chatterjee, a fellow… pic.twitter.com/AYtssY2eIz — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) July 8, 2026

"Approximately six hours later, he began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata."

During the journey, his health reportedly deteriorated further. He developed a high fever and began feeling increasingly restless before finally being taken to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, after landing in Kolkata.

Rajesh Sharma remains critical

The latest update reveals that Rajesh has now been under medical care for over a day, but his condition continues to be a concern. He is reportedly having trouble catching his breath, while the infection in his right leg seems to have spread pretty quickly.

In the statement, it says, “The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing on the part that is affected.” Doctors are keeping a close watch on how he is doing, and several medical checks along with treatments are already in motion. Sudipa also said that Rajesh is not out of danger yet, and she asked everyone to please keep him in their prayers. She further mentioned that another health update will be shared soon.

Fans and family express concern

One fan wrote, "What! Praying for his recovery." Another commented, "He is one of the finest actors..Get well soon." Several others, too, flooded social media with messages of support and blessings, asking for his quick recovery.

Rajesh Sharma is seen as one of Indian cinema’s most dependable character actor types. Over the years, he has given unforgettable performances in both Hindi and Bengali films, and he’s gotten serious praise for his versatility.

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