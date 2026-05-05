Prabhas Fauji's shoot HALTED after fatal road accident kills crew member, injures 5 in Hyderabad

Tragedy hit the set of Prabhas' film Fauji early today. A crew vehicle crashed near Abdullapurmet, just outside Hyderabad, while heading to Ramoji Film City. Read further to know what is going on.

Prabhas Fauji's shoot HALTED after fatal road accident kills crew member, injures 5 in Hyderabad

Tragedy struck the set of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauji early Tuesday when a crew vehicle crashed near Abdullapurmet, just outside Hyderabad. The team was on its way to Ramoji Film City to start the day’s shoot. The vehicle hit the cement divider blocks near the Toopranpet bridge, apparently, the driver lost control. The impact was devastating. One crew member died instantly. Five others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident falls within the Choutuppal police station area.

Police believe driver error is at the heart of what happened, but they haven’t closed the investigation yet. They’re digging into everything, was the vehicle in good shape, did the driver speed, what were the exact road conditions that morning, and did the team actually follow all safety protocols during transit?

What Was The Aftermath of the Tragedy

Production shut down in the aftermath. People on set said the decision was immediate, out of respect for the colleague they lost, and so the rest of the team could have some time to process what happened. It also allows police to do their job without interference. The production house is cooperating fully, with crew members providing statements and travel logs under review. So far, producers haven’t made any official comments, and there’s no word on when the shoot will pick up again.

Losing someone this way shakes everyone. Anyone who’s worked in films knows how much time crews spend on the road. It’s a part of the job that gets talked about, but often only after something goes wrong. The conversation around road and transit safety just shot back to the top of the list for a lot of people in the business.

While on-set safety is usually pretty tight, traveling between locations often slips through the cracks. Industry groups have repeatedly flagged the need for trained drivers, proper vehicle checks, and work schedules that don’t push transport crews to exhaustion, especially when call times are brutal. For now, Choutuppal police haven’t said if driver fatigue, a mechanical problem, or bad road conditions were at play. We’re all waiting for their final report.

What does this mean for Fauji?

Right now, everything’s at a standstill. The shoot was in a major phase at Ramoji Film City. Prabhas, last seen in The Raja Saab, had been working through a mixed box-office run with his recent project. Fauji is supposed to be a big move in a new direction for him, though details are still pretty secret. He’s also set to work on Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a pairing fans are watching closely, but for now, that’s still in pre-production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The main focus for everyone is helping the injured crew members recover and supporting the family that lost someone. Social media’s filled with condolences from other film folk and fans, but the production team’s staying quiet. Police promised updates once their initial probe wraps up. Word is, the Fauji team will probably overhaul how they handle travel before anyone’s back on set. As more details come out about the crash, the state of the injured, and the next steps for Fauji, the story will keep unfolding.

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