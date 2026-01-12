Prabhas' The Raja Saab show halted in Odisha after fire breaks out during..., netizens react 'Craziness of Rebel fans is...'

Prabhas' much-talked about film The Raja Saab is in news for a new reason. Read on to know about the distressing incident that happened during the film's screening.

Prabhas' recent release The Raja Saab has been making headline for the reactions it has been receiving from fans and the money it has managed to mint at Box Office. Amid the success of the film, an incident has occurred that has left the viewers shocked. A fire broke out during the screening of Prabhas' film at Ashok Talkies in Odisha's Rayagada district. The incident reportedly occurred on January 9.

What exactly happened during the screening?

Some fans had reportedly performed aarti and even tried to burst crackers in the cinema hall. The shocking incident happened during a crucial moment in The Raja Saab. The moment Prabhas made his entry on the big screen, fans who were sitting closer to the screen started celebrating his onscreen presence by bursting crackers. They also paid respect to him by performing aarti. This was the reason why fire broke out in the hall.

Watch the video here:

#Prabhas setting the Theaters on fire with his performance in The Raja Saab Movie..????? Craziness of Rebel Fans is on another Level...???#TheRajaSaab #MalavikaMohanan pic.twitter.com/Oc7NgK33c9 — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) January 11, 2026

What does new VIRAL video suggest?

As evident from the video that has gone viral on social media, the viewers try hard to douse the fire. Panic clearly gripped the hall but the viewers were successful in controlling the situation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Neither did the cinema hall faced any structural damage. The screening was halted to ensure the viewers were safe.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection

As of Day 3 (first Sunday), Maruthi's film has grossed Rs 20.12 crore at the box office. The Prabhas starrer has grossed Rs 109.02 crore in total in India. The film's earnings fell sharply on Saturday, and the total for the day was 26 crore.

About The Raja Saab

The movie, directed by Maruthi, features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Bomani Irani, Yogi Babu, and Brahmanandam. The creators of the film have given a hint about a sequel at the end of the film. However, no release date has been announced yet.

