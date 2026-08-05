Pradeep Rawat dies at 74: Son Vikram Rawat's heartbreaking video from last rites goes VIRAL

Pradeep Rawat breathed his last on August 4. He died at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with blood cancer.

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 5. His family members, friends and members of the film fraternity gathered to bid him adieu. Several photos and videos from Pradeep Rawat's funeral have gone viral on social media, and left fans in a state of shock and distress. In one of the videos that have gone viral, Rawat's son, Vikram Rawat, can be seen performing his father's last rites. As evident form the viral video, the son breaks down in tears as he performs the rituals. In another emotional sequence, Vikram can be seen caressing his father's head for the one last time before the funeral pyre is lit.

Pradeep Rawat succumbs to blood cancer

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4 at the age of 74. He was undergoing treatment for blood cancer. As the film industry mourns his demise, actor Aamir Khan paid a heartfelt tribute. While speaking to Variety India, Aamir said, "He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn't have worked without him." As he recalled Pradeep Rawat's impeccable performance as Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan, Aamir lauded the late actor. "I don't think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It's sad to hear of his passing," he said.

Industry mourns Pradeep Rawat's demise

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who had with Rawat in Lagaan, took to Instagram to pay tribute to him on Instagram. “Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP,” he posted on Instagram. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also celebrated his immense contribution to Indian cinema. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood's legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers," his statement read on X.

Know more about Pradeep Rawat

Pradeep Rawat was born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. In addition to Hindi films, Pradeep also did many films in different languages including Telugu, Tamil, and others. He was initially seen as Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat (1988), a role that remains one of the most unforgettable parts of the popular mythological series. He was later seen in multiple roles. Rawat was roped in as Sultan in Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh (1999), essayed the role of Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan (2001), and gained massive applause for playing Ghajini Dharmatma.

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